114.1 MW Kelmė wind farm I in Lithuania has reached the commercial operation date

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Kelmė wind farm I, controlled by its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).

The project is located in central Lithuania, Kelmė district, and consists of 16 Nordex N163/6.X wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 114.1 MW. The total investments in the wind farm will reach around EUR 190 million.

The installed capacity was adjusted in accordance with the current regulations, resulting in an increase from 105.4 MW, as previously reported, to 114.1 MW.

Kelmė wind farm I, together with Kelmė wind farm II, which is set to reach COD later this year, is a part of the largest wind project currently under construction in the Baltics, Kelmė wind farm. The project will have a combined installed capacity of 313.7 MW (up from 300 MW). The wind farm will be able to cover the electricity demand of 250 thousand Lithuanian households. The expected total investments in the 313.7 MW Kelmė wind farm, including the acquisition price and construction costs, should reach around EUR 550 million.

Since the COD of Kelmė wind farm I, the Group’s installed Green Capacities have increased to 1.5 GW (from 1.4 GW).

The Group reminds that its objective is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

