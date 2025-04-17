DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 55,000 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 874.80 per Share through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: 16 April 2025 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 55,000 Lowest Price Paid per Share (pence): 861.50 Highest Price Paid per Share (pence): 880.50 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (pence): 874.80

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 8,573,862 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 8,573,862 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93) Dates of purchases: 16 April 2025 Investment firm: Peel Hunt LLP





Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Trading venue Transaction date and time Trade ID 3,300 862.00 XLON 14:18:41 00175946176TRLO0 6,700 861.50 XLON 14:30:21 00175947771TRLO0 12,500 871.00 XLON 16:05:35 00175959754TRLO0 12,500 880.00 XLON 16:25:04 00175962131TRLO0 1,651 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964192TRLO0 21 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964193TRLO0 3,827 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964194TRLO0 207 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964195TRLO0 2,900 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964196TRLO0 3,001 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964197TRLO0 31 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964198TRLO0 57 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964199TRLO0 88 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964200TRLO0 31 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964201TRLO0 1,412 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964202TRLO0 152 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964203TRLO0 374 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964204TRLO0 212 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964205TRLO0 89 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964206TRLO0 227 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964207TRLO0 286 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964208TRLO0 409 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964209TRLO0 61 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964210TRLO0 507 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964211TRLO0 267 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964212TRLO0 22 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964213TRLO0 574 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964214TRLO0 1,257 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964215TRLO0 573 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964216TRLO0 30 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964217TRLO0 180 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964218TRLO0 92 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964219TRLO0 505 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964220TRLO0 11 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964221TRLO0 3 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964222TRLO0 680 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964223TRLO0 263 880.50 XLON 16:35:30 00175964224TRLO0

For further information, please contact:

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

