Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
("Diversified", or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 55,000 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 874.80 per Share through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: 16 April 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:55,000
Lowest Price Paid per Share (pence):861.50
Highest Price Paid per Share (pence):880.50
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (pence):874.80
 

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 8,573,862 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 8,573,862 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:16 April 2025
Investment firm:Peel Hunt LLP
  


Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Trading venueTransaction date and timeTrade ID
3,300862.00XLON14:18:4100175946176TRLO0
6,700861.50XLON14:30:2100175947771TRLO0
12,500871.00XLON16:05:3500175959754TRLO0
12,500880.00XLON16:25:0400175962131TRLO0
1,651880.50XLON16:35:3000175964192TRLO0
21880.50XLON16:35:3000175964193TRLO0
3,827880.50XLON16:35:3000175964194TRLO0
207880.50XLON16:35:3000175964195TRLO0
2,900880.50XLON16:35:3000175964196TRLO0
3,001880.50XLON16:35:3000175964197TRLO0
31880.50XLON16:35:3000175964198TRLO0
57880.50XLON16:35:3000175964199TRLO0
88880.50XLON16:35:3000175964200TRLO0
31880.50XLON16:35:3000175964201TRLO0
1,412880.50XLON16:35:3000175964202TRLO0
152880.50XLON16:35:3000175964203TRLO0
374880.50XLON16:35:3000175964204TRLO0
212880.50XLON16:35:3000175964205TRLO0
89880.50XLON16:35:3000175964206TRLO0
227880.50XLON16:35:3000175964207TRLO0
286880.50XLON16:35:3000175964208TRLO0
409880.50XLON16:35:3000175964209TRLO0
61880.50XLON16:35:3000175964210TRLO0
507880.50XLON16:35:3000175964211TRLO0
267880.50XLON16:35:3000175964212TRLO0
22880.50XLON16:35:3000175964213TRLO0
574880.50XLON16:35:3000175964214TRLO0
1,257880.50XLON16:35:3000175964215TRLO0
573880.50XLON16:35:3000175964216TRLO0
30880.50XLON16:35:3000175964217TRLO0
180880.50XLON16:35:3000175964218TRLO0
92880.50XLON16:35:3000175964219TRLO0
505880.50XLON16:35:3000175964220TRLO0
11880.50XLON16:35:3000175964221TRLO0
3880.50XLON16:35:3000175964222TRLO0
680880.50XLON16:35:3000175964223TRLO0
263880.50XLON16:35:3000175964224TRLO0
 

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


Recommended Reading