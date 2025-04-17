FLNG Gimi completes first LNG offload

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) is pleased to announce that FLNG Gimi completed the offload of its first full LNG cargo to the LNG carrier British Sponsor. This introduces Mauritania and Senegal to the international gas market and triggers the final pre-Commercial Operations Date milestone bonus payment to Golar under the terms of the commercial reset agreed in August 2024. Commissioning remains on track for a Q2 2025 Commercial Operations Date (“COD”). COD triggers the start of the 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement that unlocks the equivalent of around $3 billion of Adjusted EBITDA backlog (Golar's share) and recognition of contractual payments comprised of capital and operating elements in both the balance sheet and income statement.

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 17, 2025

