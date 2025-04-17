Smart Home Security Camera Market Forecast 2025-2034 | U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 4.3 billion by 2034, fueled by rising crime rates and increased demand for smart security solutions

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Security Camera Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Home Security Camera Market was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 15.46 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%. Market expansion is largely driven by the increasing adoption of smart home devices and heightened security concerns. Smart cameras, locks, and motion sensors are becoming essential, allowing users to monitor their homes remotely while seamlessly integrating with home automation systems. The widespread adoption of 5G networks and IoT technology has significantly enhanced the performance of smart security systems. Moreover, the growing number of smartphone and voice assistant users continues to support market growth, enabling seamless operation of security solutions. Rising security threats have further fueled the need for advanced surveillance solutions featuring high-definition cameras, cloud storage, and AI-based threat detection.



The market is divided into wired and wireless security cameras. In 2024, wired security cameras held a valuation of USD 2.7 billion. Their popularity stems from enhanced reliability, optimal power supply, and superior video quality. Additionally, Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology has simplified the installation of multiple security devices.



By resolution, the market includes HD (720p), Full HD (1080p), 2K, and 4K & above cameras. Full HD (1080p) cameras accounted for 26.2% of the market share in 2024. They are widely used in large properties and commercial settings due to their reliable connectivity and compatibility with network video recorders and centralized monitoring systems.



The market is also categorized by connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee. Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras led the market with USD 1.8 billion in 2024. Their increasing adoption is attributed to easy installation, seamless integration with home networks, and remote access. The development of mesh and dual-band Wi-Fi technology has improved reliability while reducing connectivity issues and lag.



Regarding power sources, the market consists of battery-powered, plug-in, and solar-powered cameras. Battery-powered cameras dominated the segment with a valuation of USD 3.3 billion in 2024. Their demand is rising for both indoor and outdoor use due to advancements in solar charging, AI-driven energy management, and lithium-ion battery technology. The increasing preference for portable, DIY-friendly security solutions continues to drive adoption.



In terms of application, indoor security is witnessing rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.4%. Consumers and businesses alike are increasingly investing in indoor surveillance solutions, particularly for baby and pet monitoring, as well as elderly care. AI-powered motion detection, facial recognition, and cloud storage further enhance the appeal of these security solutions.



The distribution channel segment includes online sales, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and electronics retailers. Online sales emerged as the dominant segment in 2024, generating USD 3 billion. The growing preference for e-commerce is driven by competitive pricing, product variety, and convenient price comparisons.



The U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 4.3 billion by 2034, fueled by rising crime rates and increased demand for smart security solutions. The integration of security systems with home automation and insurance incentives is further supporting market expansion.

Market Impact Forces

Growth drivers Increasing adoption of smart home devices Rising security concerns Technological advancements Improved connectivity and real-time monitoring DIY installation and cost-effectiveness

Industry pitfalls and challenges High initial cost and subscription fees Limited internet connectivity and bandwidth issues



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $15.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of smart home devices

3.2.1.2 Rising security concerns

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements

3.2.1.4 Improved connectivity and real-time monitoring

3.2.1.5 DIY installation and cost-effectiveness

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial cost and subscription fees

3.2.2.2 Limited internet connectivity and bandwidth issues

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Wired security cameras

5.3 Wireless security cameras



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Resolution, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 HD (720p)

6.3 Full HD (1080p)

6.4 2K

6.5 4K & Above



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Wi-Fi

7.3 Bluetooth

7.4 Zigbee

7.5 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Battery-powered cameras

8.3 Plug-in power cameras

8.4 Solar-powered cameras



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Indoor security

9.3 Outdoor security



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online sales

10.2.1 E-commerce platforms

10.2.2 Brand websites

10.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

10.4 Specialty stores

10.5 Electronics stores



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Mn)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 ANZ

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abode Systems Inc.

ADT Inc.

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Blink

Canary Connect Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Ecobee

Eufy

Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

Google Nest

Hikvision Digital Technology

Lorex

Reolink

Ring

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SimpliSafe

Synology

TP-Link

Ubiquiti Inc.

Vivint Smart Home

Wyze Labs Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

YI Technology

Zmodo

