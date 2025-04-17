Australia Construction Industry Report 2025 | Residential Sector Under Pressure: Rising Costs Amid Shift to Build-to-Rent and Green Housing

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian construction market is forecasted to experience significant growth, projected to reach AUD 193.20 billion by 2025 and expanding further to AUD 256.14 billion by 2029. This comes after robust growth between 2020 and 2024, marked by a CAGR of 8.9%, setting a strong foundation for the anticipated CAGR of 5.6% during 2025-2029.

Detailed analysis reveals significant opportunities and trends within the various sectors, highlighting over 100 KPIs covering building and infrastructure dynamics, construction cost analysis, and segmentation by key cities.

Residential Construction Insights

The residential construction sector is at a pivotal moment, pressured by rising costs and supply chain issues but buoyed by government support through programs like the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) and the National Housing Accord (NHA).

The sector is shifting towards build-to-rent (BTR) models and sustainable housing solutions, although labor shortages and affordability remain challenges. Investment in modular and energy-efficient construction technologies, as well as strong public-private partnerships, are key to overcoming these hurdles.

Commercial Construction Dynamics

Despite facing cost pressures from inflation and material price volatility, the commercial construction sector is evolving with a focus on sustainability and hybrid work models. Mixed-use developments and flexible workspaces are becoming prevalent as traditional office demand wanes.

Government policies, such as the Commercial Building Disclosure (CBD) Program, incentivize green-certified projects. Technological integrations like AI and BIM are becoming critical for enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Institutional Construction Growth

The institutional construction sector, particularly in healthcare and education, is growing despite budget constraints. Significant investments in hospital expansions and university upgrades highlight this trend. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are vital for bridging funding gaps, supporting sustainable and tech-enabled infrastructure, and advancing towards a resilient public service infrastructure.

Industrial Construction Transformation

Driven by e-commerce and renewable energy, the industrial construction sector is expanding with logistic hubs and sustainable facilities. Government initiatives like Infrastructure Investment Grants and tax incentives promote AI-driven projects and green manufacturing practices. Despite challenges such as high energy costs and global trade uncertainties, the outlook remains strong, particularly in logistics infrastructure and renewable energy zones.

Infrastructure Projects and Innovations

Australia's infrastructure construction sector is being reshaped by significant investments in transport and renewable energy projects. Notable projects like the Sydney to Newcastle High-Speed Rail and Melbourne Metro Tunnel Expansion are central to this transformation. Smart infrastructure technologies and sustainable transport systems are set to improve efficiency and align with environmental goals. Public-private collaboration and workforce development strategies will be critical for future-proofing and maintaining economic growth.

Australian government's commitment is evident through initiatives such as the Infrastructure Market Capacity Report 2024, which highlights a $213 billion investment pipeline aimed at enhancing transport and energy infrastructure. These investments are expected to advance the economy by addressing environmental goals and integrating new technologies.

