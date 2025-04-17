Industrial Metrology Market Research 2025 - Global Forecast to 2030 with Key Players like Hexagon AB and Carl Zeiss AG Dominating

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Metrology Market by CMM, ODS, Measuring Instrument, X-Ray & CT System, AOI System, Form Measurement Machine, 2D Equipment, Quality & Inspection, Reverse Inspection, and Mapping & Modeling - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global industrial metrology market is anticipated to reach USD 19.03 billion by 2030, rising from USD 14.31 billion in 2025, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by increased R&D expenditure in 3D metrology, which enhances sophisticated and accurate measurement solutions. Integration with IoT sensors is facilitating real-time data acquisition, predictive maintenance, and process optimization. E

nhanced focus on quality control in precision manufacturing boosts demand for high-accuracy measurement systems, especially in aerospace, automotive, and electronics sectors. Furthermore, the rise of autonomous driving technologies propels the demand for precise metrology solutions in manufacturing crucial automotive components, accelerating the broad application of industrial metrology across diverse industries to boost production efficiency and meet regulatory standards.

Software to Register Highest CAGR in Offering Segment

The software segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the industrial metrology market due to its critical role in measurement, testing, and management across industry sectors. It simplifies the measurement process by integrating with hardware such as coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) and scanners for precise dimensional analysis in fields like aerospace and automotive. Cloud-enabled products offer advantages like remote access and real-time collaboration, enhancing data storage, analysis, and management.

Hexagon AB, for instance, is investing in software technology, offering solutions like QUINDOS 2020.2 and cloud-enabled imaging software to improve industrial process efficiency and accuracy. The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies is increasingly driving the adoption of sophisticated metrology software, with an emphasis on CAD/CAM applications and automation tools for quality assurance and process enhancement.

Aerospace & Defense to Hold Second Largest Market Share

The aerospace and defense industry is expected to secure the second-largest market share due to its reliance on precision, quality, and adherence to regulatory standards. Aircraft manufacturers operate in a competitive landscape, addressing cost pressures, changing regulations, and sustainability challenges.

The sector adopts advanced manufacturing techniques, such as additive manufacturing and precision machining, facilitated by industrial metrology which ensures accuracy in producing critical parts like aircraft frames, wings, engines, and subassemblies. Metrology solutions are crucial for the accuracy of vital components like aero-engine turbines and landing gear, significantly boosting efficiency in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations, thereby extending aerospace asset lifecycles.

North America Registers Second Largest Market Share

North America holds the second-largest industrial metrology market share, driven by robust demand from key sectors like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. In the US, metrology solutions are vital for maintaining high-quality standards and production efficiency in automotive manufacturing. Aerospace and defense industries increasingly leverage metrology technologies to ensure precision in component production and regulatory compliance.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) promotes domestic manufacturing, driving demand for industrial metrology due to stringent content requirements. The presence of institutions such as the North American Cooperation in Metrology (NORAMET) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) ensures standardized measurement practices, increasing the adoption of advanced metrology technologies.

Market Participants

The primary participants in the industrial metrology market are categorized as follows: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%, with C-Level professionals making up 35%, Director Level 25%, and others 40%. Regionally, North America accounts for 45%, Asia Pacific 30%, Europe 20%, and the Rest of the World 5%. Major market players include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), among others.

Market Insights and Future Prospects

The report segments the industrial metrology market by offering, equipment, application, end-use industries, and region, providing comprehensive insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. This report aids market leaders and new entrants in understanding competitive dynamics and planning strategic approaches. Additionally, the report offers insights into key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges within the market landscape alongside qualitative and quantitative market assessments.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Understanding market drivers such as increasing R&D investments, IoT sensor integration, quality control emphasis, and autonomous driving technology deployment.

Identifying restraints like technical knowledge gaps and big data handling challenges.

Exploring opportunities through quality control emphasis in the food industry and increased adoption of cloud-based and IIoT technologies.

Addressing challenges related to cybersecurity and 3D metrology software usability.

Gaining insights into product development, market diversification, and competitive assessments of key players such as Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, FARO, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing R&D Investment in 3D Metrology Rising Integration of IoT Sensors into Industrial Metrology Solutions Growing Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Precision Manufacturing Mounting Deployment of Autonomous Driving Technologies

Restraints Limited Technical Knowledge Regarding Integration of Industrial Metrology with Robots and 3D Models Concerns Regarding Big Data Handling and Manufacturing Unit Configuration

Opportunities Growing Emphasis on Quality Control and Regulatory Compliance in Food Industry Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based, IIoT, and AI Technologies to Store and Analyze Metrological Data Rising Implementation of Industry 5.0 Technologies

Challenges Growing Concern About Cyber Security Shortage of Easy-To-Use 3D Metrology Software Solutions

