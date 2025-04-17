Analytical Standards Market Research 2025 - Global Forecast to 2030: Raw Material Testing to Maintain Largest Share in Analytical Standards Methodology

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Standards Market by Technique (GC, LC, TLC, IR, MS, NMR, Titrimetry), Category (Organic, Inorganic), Method (Bioanalytical, Dissolution), Application (F&B, Environmental, Pharma, Clinical Diagnostic, Forensics), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analytical standards market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1.53 billion in 2024 to USD 2.16 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9%

The report will help both established firms and new entrants understand market dynamics and increase their market share. Strategies gleaned from the report may include leveraging drivers such as stringent pharmaceutical regulations, rising food safety concerns, and increasing research investments. Firms will also find detailed insights on market penetration, analytical development, market diversification, and competitive assessment.

This growth is primarily driven by the expanding applications of analytical techniques in proteomics and metabolomics, alongside a heightened regulatory focus within the pharmaceutical industry.

In terms of category, analytical standards are divided into organic and inorganic standards. The organic standards segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as an increasing number of clinical trials, a growing emphasis on drug discovery and development, stringent regulatory requirements for pollution monitoring, and rising public-private research investments are driving this segment's growth.

By technique, the market is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, titrimetry, and physical properties testing, with the spectroscopy segment expected to dominate. This segment's growth is fueled by the extensive use of spectroscopic techniques across various applications such as forensic, biotech, and material science, coupled with advancements aimed at enhancing sensitivity and resolution.

The raw material testing segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024. Methodologies in the market include raw material testing, bioanalytical testing, stability testing, dissolution testing, and others. Raw material testing is projected to account for the largest market share due to increasing disease prevalence and the commercialization of parenteral drugs.

The market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest growth rate for analytical standards in 2024.

The market spans five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. While North America, including the US and Canada, currently holds significant market share, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by market penetration opportunities in emerging economies within the region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 49%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 19%, C-level - 28%, and Others - 53%

By Region: North America - 31%, Europe - 33%, Asia Pacific - 19%, Latin America - 10%, MEA - 7%

Prominent players in the analytical standards market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), LGC Limited (UK), PerkinElmer (US), Restek Corporation (US), SPEX CertiPrep (US), AccuStandard (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodt (UK), The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (US), Cayman Chemical (US), RICCA Chemical Company (US), and GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US), among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 410 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in Pharmaceutical Industry Rising Public Concerns Regarding Food Safety & Quality Increasing Public-Private Investments in Research Growing Applications of Analytical Techniques in Proteomics & Metabolomics Rising Regulatory Emphasis on Pollution Control Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Increasing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in Pesticide Monitoring

Restraints Limited Public Awareness of Pollution Monitoring Strategies in Emerging Economies Stringent Storage Requirements for Analytical Standards

Opportunities Development of New Drugs Adhering to GMP Regulations Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

Challenges Inadequate Standards for Analytical Techniques Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians



Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

The United States Pharmacopeial Convention

LGC Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mallinckrodt

PerkinElmer

Restek Corporation

Spex Certiprep

AccuStandard

Cayman Chemical

Ricca Chemical Company

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Chiron AS (Part of Antylia Scientific)

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd.

CPI International

Crescent Chemical Co. Inc.

Inorganic Ventures

Alfa Chemistry

Biosynth

HPC Standards GmbH

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Simson Pharma Limited

Novachem

Labsert

Wellington Laboratories Inc.

