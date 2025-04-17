Current Sensor Market Analysis Report 2025: Hall-Effect, AMR, GMR, TMR, Flux Gate, Current Sensing Amplifier, Opto-Isolated and Shunt Isolated OP Amp - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Sensor Market by Measurement (Less Than 10A, 10-100A, Above 100A), Offering (Isolated, Non-Isolated), Technology (Hall-Effect, AMR, GMR, TMR, Flux Gate, Current Sensing Amplifier, Opto-Isolated and Shunt Isolated OP Amp) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global current sensor market is projected to grow from USD 3.24 billion in 2025 to USD 5.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8%

This report categorizes the market by current sensing methods, sensing technologies, measurement ranges, and more across major regions. It delves into market drivers like the rise of battery-powered systems, challenges such as pricing pressures, opportunities in networked devices proliferation, and manufacturing advancements in hybrid and electric vehicles. It also discusses product development, market diversification, and competitive assessments of leading players like Asahi Kasei Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Allegro MicroSystems, LEM International SA, and TDK Corporation.

This growth is driven by the increasing use of battery-powered systems, a rising focus on renewable energy, and the demand for low-power consumption power monitoring solutions. The adoption of Hall-effect current sensors and the increasing demand from the consumer electronics market also contribute significantly to this expansion. Additionally, the production of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) is boosting the need for precise and durable current sensing technology.

Closed-loop current sensors poised for significant market share

In the market by loop type, closed-loop current sensors are anticipated to have a dominant share due to their high accuracy, quick response time, and stability in measuring current across various applications. These sensors use a compensation coil that mitigates the magnetic field generated by the primary current, thus delivering precise and linear measurements with minimal drift over time. Industries like industrial automation, automotive, and energy sectors heavily depend on these sensors for motor control, power conversion, and battery management systems.

The adoption of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) raises demand for closed-loop sensors due to their high bandwidth and low temperature dependence, making them ideal for power inverters and charging structures. Furthermore, the broadening renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power require high precision in current sensing for energy storage and grid management. As semiconductor technologies advance and the need for stable high-performance sensing applications increase, closed-loop sensors remain integral to the industry.

Magnetic current sensors expected to experience robust growth

Magnetic current sensors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to their ability to provide non-intrusive, high-precision current measurements with minimal power loss. Technologies like Hall-effect, AMR, GMR, TMR, and flux gate are gaining popularity due to their versatility, compact size, and efficiency in measuring AC and DC currents. The rise in demand for EVs and HEVs primarily drives this growth, as magnetic current sensors are pivotal in battery management systems, power inverters, and motor controllers.

The increasing number of renewable energy projects, notably solar and wind, demands exact current sensing for energy storage and grid stabilization. Industries like industrial automation, consumer electronics, and telecommunications drive the demand for accurate power monitoring in high-frequency switching applications. Advances in semiconductor technology have enabled highly sensitive, cost-effective magnetic current sensors, enhancing their popularity across different sectors.

Asia Pacific region set for significant growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the current sensor market, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing auto manufacturing, and the growing use of alternative energy sources. Leading countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India spearhead EV manufacturing, where existing sensors play crucial roles in battery control systems and power inverters.

The region's push towards smart grids and renewable energy infrastructure, especially in solar and wind power, escalates demand for high-accuracy current sensing solutions. The thriving consumer electronics sector, including demand for smartphones, wearables, and home automation devices, likewise spurs market growth. The expansion of industrial automation and robotics, notably in manufacturing and process industries, has driven the adoption of current sensors for real-time monitoring and energy efficiency. Additionally, government incentives promoting electrification, energy efficiency, and smart infrastructure projects are propelling further investments in advanced current sensing technologies.

Comprehensive interviews with industry leaders, including CEOs and Directors from key organizations operating within the current sensor market, reveal that tier 1 companies constitute 40%, tier 2 at 35%, and tier 3 at 25%. C-level Executives involve 48%, Directors 33%, and other roles 19%, spread over regions like North America (35%), Europe (18%), Asia Pacific (40%), and RoW (7%). These insights offer a detailed competitive analysis of key market players, highlighting their strategies, recent developments, and company profiles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Use of Battery-Powered Systems and Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy High Adoption of Hall-Effect Current Sensors Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry

Challenges Fluctuations in Accuracy of Current Sensors Over Varying Temperature Ranges Need for Product Differentiation and Development of Innovative Solutions

Opportunities Increase in Number of Networked Devices Increase in Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Cars Miniaturization of Current Sensors Global Investments for Renewable Energy Adoptions

Case Studies Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Transforming ATMs with Ultra-Small, Linear Hall-Effect Current Sensors Hangzhi Precision: Current Sensor Based on Fluxgate Principle for Vacuum Coating Machines Electrohms: Optimizing Current Sensors Improved Thermal Management Features



