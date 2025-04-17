Warehouse Automation Market Opportunities 2025-2034: Food & Beverage Industry Increasing Automation for Cold Chain and Perishable Goods

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Automation Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Warehouse Automation Market was valued at USD 26.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2025 to 2034, driven by the increasing need for streamlined, cost-effective operations across warehouse facilities.

As businesses grapple with rising labor shortages and surging e-commerce demand, many are turning to automation technologies such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automatic storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) to optimize routine processes. These technologies not only enhance operational efficiency but also reduce labor costs and mitigate human errors, leading to faster order fulfillment and improved inventory management.



The market is witnessing a substantial shift toward automation as businesses seek to address the rising expectations for shorter delivery times and flawless operations. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) and predictive analytics is enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions that further refine their logistics processes. The increasing prominence of micro-fulfillment centers in urban areas, designed to meet the surging demand for same-day or next-day deliveries, is also contributing to the accelerated growth of the warehouse automation market.



Advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming warehouse operations by driving improvements in order fulfillment speed and operational precision. Companies are investing heavily in AI-driven solutions to manage inventory more effectively, boost picking and sorting accuracy, and reduce operational errors. The integration of AI and sensor-powered systems into warehouse automation is enhancing material handling efficiency, with innovations such as robotic vision systems and high-speed conveyors playing a critical role. Businesses are increasingly incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI technologies to enable predictive maintenance and ensure seamless coordination between various warehouse components, resulting in greater scalability and innovation.



The market is segmented into three core components: hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment, which includes robotics, conveyor systems, and automated storage solutions, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2034. A growing emphasis on AI-driven robotics and sensor-equipped systems is revolutionizing material handling, making processes more efficient, and minimizing downtime. As companies focus on maximizing warehouse space utilization and improving operational throughput, the demand for AI-powered hardware solutions continues to rise.



Warehouse types are also playing a pivotal role in the market's expansion, with e-commerce fulfillment leading the way. The e-commerce fulfillment segment is expected to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2034, fueled by the rapid growth of online shopping and the need for faster, more accurate order processing. A key trend within this segment is the implementation of space-efficient storage systems and the establishment of micro-fulfillment centers in urban locations to meet rising consumer expectations for same-day or next-day delivery. Automated systems are being widely used to streamline picking, sorting, and packaging processes, enabling fulfillment centers to handle large-scale operations with minimal errors. AI-driven orchestration systems are further enhancing workflows, allowing for better inventory accuracy and improved supply chain management.



North America Warehouse Automation Market accounted for a 35.6% share in 2024, with the region experiencing a surge in the adoption of robotics and AI-powered solutions to improve warehouse efficiency. Businesses across the region are focusing on implementing autonomous systems to enhance storage, picking, and material handling processes, reducing the reliance on manual labor. With companies striving to stay competitive in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape, the increased adoption of cutting-edge warehouse automation solutions is contributing to the overall growth and technological advancement of the market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $115.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Expansion of e-commerce growth and omnichannel retailing

3.2.1.2 Need for operational efficiency and cost reduction

3.2.1.3 Food & beverage industry increasing automation for cold chain and perishable goods

3.2.1.4 Rising investments in robotics and AI to enhance warehouse efficiency

3.2.1.5 Pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors enhancing storage and compliance

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment and implementation costs

3.2.2.2 Cybersecurity risks and data privacy concerns

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.4 Services



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Warehouse Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 E-commerce fulfillment centers

6.3 Retail distribution centers

6.4 Cold storage warehouses

6.5 Manufacturing warehouses

6.6 Third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Deployment Mode, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 On-premise

7.3 Cloud-based

7.4 Hybrid



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS)

8.3 Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)

8.4 Automated guided vehicles (AGVs)

8.5 Conveyor & sortation systems

8.6 Robotic picking & handling systems

8.7 Warehouse management & execution software



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Order fulfillment automation

9.3 Inventory tracking & management

9.4 Goods-to-person (GTP) solutions

9.5 Palletizing & depalletizing

9.6 Automated packaging & labeling

9.7 Reverse logistics & returns handling



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 E-commerce

10.3 Food & beverage

10.4 Retail & consumer goods

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Automotive

10.7 Industrial

10.8 Others



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.3 UAE



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 6 River Systems

12.2 AutoStore

12.3 Bastian Solutions

12.4 Daifuku

12.5 Dematic

12.6 Element Logic

12.7 Fives

12.8 Fortna

12.9 Gebhardt Intralogistics

12.10 Honeywell

12.11 Kardex

12.12 Knapp

12.13 Korber

12.14 Locus Robotics

12.15 Murata Machinery

12.16 Savoye

12.17 SSI Schaefer

12.18 Stow Robotics

12.19 Swisslog

12.20 Symbotic

12.21 System Logistics

12.22 Vanderlande

12.23 Witron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzweau

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.