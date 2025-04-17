Cold Plasma Research Report 2024-2025 & 2029: North America Leads Global Cold Plasma Market; Asia Pacific to See Highest Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Cosmetic), Application (Surface Treatment & Activation, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low Pressure) - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cold plasma market is anticipated to soar from USD 2.17 billion in 2024 to USD 3.66 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 11.0% during this period.

This surge is driven by the expanding deployment of cold plasma in diverse industries including medical, food, and electronics, where it offers broad applications and enhanced benefits. The heightened focus on sustainability, aging global demographics, and rising incidences of chronic wounds and cancer further propel demand. The increased awareness and advantages of cold plasma are fostering widespread utilization across sectors.

Technological advancements in cold plasma, coupled with new product launches and significant R&D investments, are expected to enhance market accessibility and drive growth. Improving surface properties like adhesion and wettability, particularly in the polymer and plastic industry segment, is set to garner the largest share of the market. Cold plasma serves as a non-thermal, eco-friendly alternative, reducing reliance on harsh chemicals and supporting the trend toward sustainable product development and innovative customization in coatings and packaging.

The surface treatment and activation application segment is poised to dominate the market, witnessing robust growth from its ability to improve adhesion and wettability. Industries are increasingly adopting its non-thermal, eco-friendly approach, thus spurring innovation and adoption in surface treatment applications. Additionally, enhanced efficiency and customizable options via cold plasma technology continue to promote its application in this area.

Regionally, North America has emerged as the largest market share holder for cold plasma, followed by the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. North America's leadership is attributed to its substantial chronic wound and cancer patient base, higher awareness levels, and the strategic presence of numerous market leaders.

Prominent market players in the cold plasma sector include Apyx Medical (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i Ltd. (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), with others like Enercon Industries Corporation (US) and Plasmatreat GmbH (Germany) contributing significantly to the field.

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

Gain insights into key drivers like enhanced benefits and broad applications, challenges like high capital investments, and opportunities in emerging markets and sustainability.

Market Penetration: Access in-depth information on product portfolios from leading market entities.

Product Development/Innovation: Understand upcoming trends, R&D activities, and new product releases in the industry.

Market Development: Leverage data on lucrative emerging regions.

Market Diversification: Benefit from exhaustive data on new products, expanding geographies, and recent developments.

Competitive Assessment: Explore detailed analysis of market segments, growth strategies, and revenue assessments of leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Drivers

Increased Benefits and Wider Industrial Applications

Increasing Use in Wound Healing

Growing Applications in Cancer and Infectious Disease Treatment

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

Challenges

High Capital Investments

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Sustainability in Various Industries

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Limited Commercialization and Awareness of Cold Plasma

Limited Presence of Key Players in Developing Countries

Industry Trends

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare

Food Safety and Preservation

Growth in Textile and Material Processing

Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Company Profiles

Nordson Corporation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

Plasmatreat GmbH

Apyx Medical

Relyon Plasma GmbH

P2I Ltd.

Henniker Plasma

Enercon Industries Corporation

Acxys Plasma Technologies

Tantec A/S

Europlasma Nv

Thierry Corp.

Surfx Technologies, LLC

Softal Corona & Plasma GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Ferrarini & Benelli Srl

Neoplas Med GmbH

Terraplasma GmbH

Molecular Plasma Group

Cinogy Technologies GmbH

US Medical Innovations

Leaflife Technology

Plasmawise

Phasertek Environmental Ltd.

Keylink

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo3x31

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment