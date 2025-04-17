Beauty Supplements Market Research 2025-2030: Antioxidants, Vitamins & Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotics, Other Ingredients Type Analysis

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Supplements Market by Ingredients Type (Antioxidants, Vitamins & Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotics, Other Ingredients Type), Target Consumer, Form, Distribution Channel, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global beauty supplements market is projected to grow from USD 3.96 billion in 2025 to USD 5.76 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%

This comprehensive report will assist market leaders and new entrants in understanding the competitive landscape and identifying strategic opportunities. It offers crucial insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and emerging opportunities, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders looking to enhance their market strategies.

This remarkable growth is driven by an increased emphasis on skincare, hair health, and anti-aging solutions, along with a rising demand for personalized nutrition, spurring interest in supplements like collagen, biotin, and antioxidants.

Regulatory frameworks, including the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), mandate strict adherence to safety and labeling standards. The FDA actively ensures compliance, bolstering consumer trust and maintaining product integrity. Innovations in delivery formats, such as liquid, chewable, and powder-based supplements, are responding to consumer demand for easy-to-use products. The market is also experiencing a notable shift towards clean-label and plant-based products, pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable, science-backed ingredients.

Technological advancements, including AI-driven personalization and DNA-based supplements, are transforming traditional sales models. Personalized solutions that cater to individual needs are increasingly preferred, and companies leveraging consumer data and subscription models are gaining market momentum.

The capsules, tablets, and softgels segment dominates the market by form.

These forms are favored for their ease of use, accurate dosing, and wide availability. Ingredients like collagen and biotin are commonly delivered in these formats, offering uniform intake and convenience, enhancing their popularity among consumers seeking effective beauty treatments.

The vitamins segment is projected to grow significantly.

The surge in vitamin use, especially post-pandemic, has increased focus on health and wellness, with 91% of Americans enhancing their consumption of VMS products. This trend opens opportunities for beauty companies to penetrate the supplement sector. Unilever, with brands like Olly and Nutrafol, exemplifies capitalizing on this trend.

Asia Pacific leads in beauty supplements market share.

The region sees robust growth due to heightened awareness of holistic wellness across China, Japan, and South Korea. Innovations like Shiseido's probiotic powder Ultimune and LG Household & Health Care's Vital Garden products underscore regional dominance. The demand for omega-3-based supplements is soaring, particularly in South Korea, India, and Japan, reflecting the region's pioneering role in global beauty solutions.

Apart from major players like Amway Corp, Nestlé, and Nu Skin, other industry leaders include Meiji Holdings, Herbalife, and Unilever. Rising players such as Wild Nutrition and Codeage LLC are also gaining traction, contributing to a dynamic and competitive marketplace.

Insights Offered:

Key drivers and challenges influencing market growth.

New product launches and innovation insights.

Market development opportunities across various regions.

Comprehensive competitive assessment of leading market players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Supplement Formulations

Technology and E-Commerce Growth

Social Media Influence

Restraints

High Product Cost

Presence of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Collaborations with Healthcare Professionals Enhance Credibility in Market

Rise in Demand from Emerging Markets

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Major Supply Chain Disruptions due to Raw Material Shortages and Logistics Issues

Case Study Analysis

AI to Discover New and Effective Ingredients

AI-Personalized Beauty Supplements

Rising Use of AI in Beauty Industry

Company Profiles

Amway Corp

Nestlé

Nu Skin

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Unilever

H&H Group

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Haleon Group of Companies

Vitaco

Vitabiotics Ltd

Merz Consumer Care GmbH

Nordic Naturals

Kinohimitsu

Vita Green Health Products Co Ltd

Wild Nutrition

Codeage LLC

Bio Medical Pharma

Absolute Collagen

Beautywise

Chicnutrix

Hum Nutrition Inc

Alfa Vitamins Laboratories, Inc

Greatlife Group Ab

