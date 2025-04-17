WIN SOURCE Ranked No. 1 in Supply Chain Connect’s 2025 Top European Distributors List

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIN SOURCE, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has been ranked No. 1 on Supply Chain Connect's 2025 Top European Distributors list. The annual list recognizes top-performing distributors in the European market based on key metrics such as sales performance, delivery efficiency, customer service, and supply chain sustainability.





The ranking is compiled by Supply Chain Connect, a trusted industry media and research platform, which evaluates distributors based on their operational capabilities and reputation within the industry across regional markets.

“We appreciate the recognition from Supply Chain Connect for our service performance in the European market, and we’re deeply grateful for the continued trust from our customers,” said the WIN SOURCE Europe Regional Manager. “Europe has always been a vital part of our global strategy. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on component availability, service responsiveness, and delivery reliability to support our customers in navigating the complexities of the global supply chain.”

As a long-term partner to European customers, WIN SOURCE has established regional warehouses and multilingual support teams across multiple countries in Europe. Backed by intelligent inventory systems and efficient warehousing processes, the company provides fast, reliable order fulfillment to help ensure supply chain continuity and responsiveness.

About WIN SOURCE

WIN SOURCE is a leading electronic components supplier, offering innovative procurement solutions that ensure rapid access to real-time product insights and seamless support for customers worldwide. With a mission to redefine exceptional customer service, WIN SOURCE combines advanced e-procurement systems with a customer-first approach to eliminate delays and simplify global sourcing challenges.

For further information, contact:

Phone: +39 051 0465599

Email: it-sales@win-source.net

Website: www.win-source.net

Company Address: Via Altabella, 17, Bologna, 40125, Italia

Reprinted from WIN SOURCE ELECTRONIC-NEWS

© 2025 Win Source Electronics. All rights reserved. This content is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Win Source Electronics.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/964d1683-bf91-49b6-8d8d-e58cfe591a7e