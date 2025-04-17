NEW YORK CITY, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Payroll as a top payroll platform for large businesses in 2025. The recognition follows an in-depth assessment of leading payroll systems based on their scalability, automation features, compliance tools, and overall usability for enterprises with complex workforce needs.

Top Payroll Software for Large Business

QuickBooks Payroll - a cloud-based payroll solution that automates pay runs, tax filings, and employee benefits for businesses of all sizes

With an increasing demand for integrated payroll and HR solutions, QuickBooks Payroll stood out for its seamless automation, expansive feature set, and alignment with compliance requirements across all 50 U.S. states.

Streamlined Payroll Built for Scale

QuickBooks Payroll enables large businesses to process payroll efficiently and accurately through full-service automation. Once employees are onboarded, businesses can automate their payroll schedule, allowing payroll to run without manual intervention. This feature is particularly advantageous for enterprises with multiple pay groups, departments, or varied compensation structures.

Moreover, the platform includes same-day direct deposit, helping organizations improve cash flow and employee satisfaction. Businesses that require flexibility in payment timing or want to meet payroll deadlines more effectively can leverage this capability to simplify otherwise time-sensitive tasks.

Compliance and Tax Filing Confidence

For large businesses managing multi-state teams, QuickBooks Payroll offers full-service federal and state tax filing. The platform calculates, files, and pays payroll taxes automatically. It also handles year-end forms, including W-2s and 1099s, which are filed with the IRS and distributed to employees and contractors. This reduces the burden on internal HR or finance teams and helps companies avoid penalties.

An additional layer of assurance is provided through Tax Penalty Protection, included in QuickBooks Payroll’s Elite plan. In cases where a payroll tax penalty is incurred—even if QuickBooks is at fault—Intuit covers up to $25,000 per year in penalties, giving large organizations greater peace of mind.

Built-In HR and Benefits Support

QuickBooks Payroll isn’t limited to payroll functionality. It incorporates built-in HR support tools such as customizable job descriptions, employee handbooks, and compliance audits. Companies can also access certified HR advisors for guidance on labor laws, policy implementation, and workforce management.

Furthermore, large employers benefit from integrated health benefits and 401(k) retirement plans offered through partner networks. These tools simplify benefits administration and can help improve employee retention and satisfaction in a competitive labor market.

Real-Time Insights and Workforce Self-Service

Through its centralized dashboard, QuickBooks Payroll gives business leaders real-time insights into payroll expenses, tax liabilities, and employee compensation trends. Employees also have access to a self-service portal, where they can view pay stubs, manage direct deposit details, and download year-end tax forms, reducing the administrative load on HR teams.

Scalable, Accountant-Ready Integration

QuickBooks Payroll integrates natively with QuickBooks Online Accounting, making it easier for finance teams and accountants to reconcile payroll data, run reports, and ensure financial accuracy. This end-to-end integration allows large organizations to manage books, payroll, and taxes within one unified system—essential for high-growth enterprises scaling across states or business lines.

