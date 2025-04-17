NEW YORK CITY, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named Mercury the top business bank* account for LLCs in its April 2025 rankings. The selection highlights platforms offering not only financial reliability but also the technology and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of small business owners.

Best Business Bank Accounts for LLCs

Mercury - is the fintech more than 200K ambitious companies trust with their finances

For LLCs, choosing the right business bank account is a critical operational decision. The right platform provides more than just a place to store capital—it supports cash flow, simplifies administrative tasks, and enables founders to focus on building their business.

Mercury was recognized for its modern banking stack, which includes checking and savings accounts, physical and virtual debit and credit cards, seamless payment tools, and built-in financial software. The fintech’s platform is designed to support startups and small businesses with tools that promote visibility, control, and operational efficiency.

“Mercury’s platform reflects where modern business banking is headed,” said a spokesperson for Better Business Advice. “It offers LLCs a comprehensive yet user-friendly set of tools to handle their finances, without the traditional limitations found.”

Founded in 2017, Mercury operates as a financial technology company. Banking services are delivered through partner banks including Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust, Members FDIC. This structure means that deposits in checking and savings accounts are eligible for up to $5 million in FDIC insurance* by Mercury’s bank partners and the partners’ sweep network program banks, and Mercury can prioritize product development and user experience.

The platform offers both virtual and physical corporate cards and supports free domestic and international USD wires. Payments can be scheduled or set to recur via ACH, check, or wire transfer. Tools for automating and streamlining financial workflows are embedded throughout the platform, including approval rules for large purchases, Slack-based payment approvals, and customizable user permissions.

Unlimited team members can be added to a Mercury account, each with configurable access levels such as admin, bookkeeper, or custom roles. Spend controls include card-specific limits and approval layers, helping teams manage expenses without compromising flexibility.

Automation features include the ability to set up recurring transfers between accounts, integrate with accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero, and initiate payroll through wire drawdowns. These tools allow businesses to move faster, reduce errors, and close books with greater accuracy.

Most new users can apply for a Mercury account online in under 10 minutes. Virtual cards are available immediately upon account approval, and users can access all features through a clean, intuitive interface on both desktop and mobile.

Mercury offers core banking services at no cost. There are no account opening fees, no account minimums, and no monthly maintenance or overdraft fees. International wires are also supported in over 30 currencies. Fees apply to specific advanced features, such as a 1% currency exchange fee for non-USD wire transfers and optional premium processing for USD wires. Non-USD card transactions are also subject to standard conversion fees.

Mercury continues to scale rapidly. In March 2025, the company announced a $300 million Series C funding round—comprising both primary and secondary investment—at a $3.5 billion valuation. The round was led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from new investors Spark Capital and Marathon, alongside returning backers Coatue, CRV, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Founded in 2017, Mercury now serves more than 200,000 companies across industries including tech, venture capital, e-commerce, and small business. It has reported ten consecutive quarters of profitability based on both EBITDA and GAAP net income, and generated $500 million in annual revenue in 2024. Customer growth rose by 40% year-over-year, with $156 billion in annual transaction volume—a 64% increase from the previous year.

With more than 700 employees and over 200,000 customers, Mercury’s adoption is widespread—more than half of Y Combinator cohorts choose the platform. A Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75, significantly above the industry average of 34, reflects the platform’s emphasis on customer experience, product reliability, and ease of use.

Business banking is no longer just about transactions—it’s about building workflows, managing risk, and maintaining control in a rapidly changing market. As LLCs continue to demand more flexible and intelligent solutions, platforms like Mercury demonstrate how integrated banking and software can deliver real operational advantages.

To read the full review, check out the Better Business Advice website.

About Mercury: Mercury is the fintech ambitious companies use for banking* and credit cards.

*Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Checking and savings accounts are provided through our bank partners Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Checking and savings account deposits may be held by sweep network banks, subject to the customer’s agreement to applicable partner terms. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Learn more here.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.



