Pen Needles Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Forecast to 2030 with Focus on Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Therapy

The pen needles market is anticipated to reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2030, increasing from USD 1.81 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.2%

The elderly population, due to factors such as insulin resistance and comorbidities like hypertension and obesity, are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. This trend directly correlates with an increased demand for insulin delivery devices, particularly pen needles, due to their ease of use and minimized pain compared to traditional syringes. This is especially relevant for elderly patients suffering from conditions like arthritis that make handling syringes challenging.

Prominent players include Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed AG (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Owen Mumford (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and others. The report covers these players' company profiles, product offerings, market shares, and strategies.

The standard pen needles segment captures the largest share of the global market.

Standard pen needles are preferred due to their compatibility with a variety of pen injectors used for insulin and other injectable medications. Their affordability and simplicity cater to cost-sensitive regions and patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, among others requiring injectable treatments. The broad adoption of standard pen needles across different healthcare settings highlights their significance as a choice for patients and providers alike.

Online purchase segment to grow at the highest CAGR.

The online purchase channel for pen needles is set to expand rapidly due to e-commerce advantages, including competitive pricing, discounts, and bundled deals. Consumers value the convenience, competitive pricing, product comparisons, customer reviews, and broad product availability that online platforms provide. Additionally, these platforms enhance accessibility for remote or mobility-impaired customers by enabling home deliveries, bolstering the sector's growth.

North America experiences substantial growth.

The pen needles market is segmented by regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. While the Asia Pacific region will see the highest CAGR, North America currently holds the largest market share due to its advanced healthcare systems, robust medical infrastructure, and extensive healthcare coverage. The high prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada drives demand for effective and user-friendly pen needles, positioning North America as a key market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Market Dynamics: Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market

Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market Service/Innovations: Insights into emerging technologies, R&D, and new product launches.

Insights into emerging technologies, R&D, and new product launches. Market Development: Information on high-potential emerging markets and demographics.

Information on high-potential emerging markets and demographics. Market Diversification: Detailed information on product portfolios and regional growth.

Detailed information on product portfolios and regional growth. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of leading companies' market shares and strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Favorable Reimbursements in Certain Countries

Growing Adoption of Self-Administration

Decreasing Prices of Insulin Formulations

Challenges

Alternative Methods of Drug Delivery

Poor Reimbursement Scenario in Emerging Markets

Needle Anxiety

Opportunities

Growing Preference for Biosimilar Drugs

Emerging Economies to Offer High-Growth Potential

Rising Healthcare Expenditure on Diabetes

Implementation of Regulations for Safety Pen Needles

Industry Trends

Growing Preference for Safety-Engineered Pen Needles

Rising Adoption of Shorter and Ultra-Thin Needles

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Impact of Ccg-Wide Insulin Pen Needle

Case Study 2: Pen Needle Design Influences Ease Insertion, Pain, and Skin Trauma in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes

Case Study 3: Dropsafe Safety Pen Needle Helps to Prevent Accidental Needlesticks After Injections

Company Profiles

Embecta Corp.

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun SE

Ypsomed

Terumo Corporation

Nipro

Owen Mumford

Arkray, Inc.

Ultimed, Inc.

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Montmed

Htl-Strefa

Allison Medical, Inc.

Glucorx Limited

Berpu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Van Heek Medical

Simple Diagnostics

Iyon Health Medical

Links Medical Products Inc.

Mhc Medical Products, LLC

Advacare Pharma

Artsana S.P.A.

Promisemed Medical Devices, Inc.

Trividia Health, Inc.

Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH

