Nigeria Construction Industry Report 2025: Commercial Construction in Nigeria Faces Inflation Challenges but Shows Strong Investment Potential

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Nigeria is on a significant growth trajectory, with an expected annual increase of 8%, reaching NGN 25.72 trillion by 2025. The industry has thrived with a CAGR of 12.1% between 2020-2024 and is projected to continue its ascent at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025-2029, culminating in an estimated value of NGN 35.38 trillion by the end of 2029.

This report presents an in-depth, data-driven analysis of Nigeria’s construction sector, highlighting opportunities in building and infrastructure markets. Featuring over 100+ KPIs on growth dynamics, construction costs, and a detailed examination of key Nigerian cities, this research is crucial for stakeholders aiming for a comprehensive sectoral understanding.

Key Insights

Residential Construction:

Nigeria's residential sector offers substantial investment opportunities, spurred by a housing shortage and government initiatives, particularly in affordable housing. Despite economic and regulatory hurdles, leveraging tax incentives, innovative methods, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) can ensure long-term growth.

Macroeconomic Factors : Rising costs in materials, inflation, urbanization, and the demand for affordable housing drive developers towards cost-effective construction methods. Challenges include bureaucratic hurdles and high financing costs.

: Rising costs in materials, inflation, urbanization, and the demand for affordable housing drive developers towards cost-effective construction methods. Challenges include bureaucratic hurdles and high financing costs. Project Landscape: Initiatives like the Family Homes Fund are pivotal. Public-private cooperation enhances sector growth, supported by substantial governmental capital allocations.

Commercial Construction:

The booming urbanization and consumer market increase demand in retail, mixed-use properties, and office spaces, presenting expansive growth potential despite inflationary pressures and regulatory complexities.

Macroeconomic Factors : Inflation, urban demand, and economic uncertainties affect commercial construction. Developers focus on strategic financing and sustainable practices.

: Inflation, urban demand, and economic uncertainties affect commercial construction. Developers focus on strategic financing and sustainable practices. Project Landscape: Eko Atlantic City and other major developments highlight sector vibrancy. The government's infrastructure improvements and incentives remain supportive, despite fiscal challenges.

Institutional Construction:

Opportunities abound in the education and healthcare sectors, with a focus on modernizing facilities despite funding constraints. Emphasizing sustainable building practices and digital integration is key.

Macroeconomic Factors : Despite investment in public infrastructure, inflation and bureaucratic challenges affect project timelines. The government prioritizes education and healthcare expansions to improve access and quality.

: Despite investment in public infrastructure, inflation and bureaucratic challenges affect project timelines. The government prioritizes education and healthcare expansions to improve access and quality. Project Landscape: Significant projects like the National Cancer Center work closely with PPPs to complete essential infrastructure.

Industrial Construction:

Nigeria's industrial development benefits from supportive policies, investment incentives, and nearshoring trends. Overcoming regulatory and infrastructural barriers will be crucial.

Macroeconomic Factors: Supply chain disruptions and rising costs challenge the sector. Industrial parks and manufacturing expansions are prioritized to drive economic growth.

Infrastructure Construction:

Government-backed projects offer stability, with a focus on transportation and energy infrastructure. Streamlining regulations and enhancing PPP frameworks is essential for success.

Macroeconomic Factors: Material costs and currency volatility pose challenges, while transportation and energy projects dominate infrastructure growth.

The report highlights a range of construction segments with detailed forecasts and analysis, empowering stakeholders to make informed, strategic decisions.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in Nigeria.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Market Data and Insights:

Nigeria Economic Indicators

Nigeria Top Cities Construction Data

Nigeria Residential Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Commercial Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Nigeria Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Nigeria Green Infrastructure Construction

Nigeria Construction Cost Structure Analysis

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics : Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker. Top Ten Cities Construction Value : Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors. In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units. Strategic Market-Specific Insights : Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry.

: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mr2ko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.