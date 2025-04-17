Interius BioTherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interius BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines, today announced that it will present at several upcoming scientific meetings.

Cellicon Valley '25: The Future of Cell and Gene Therapies

Philadelphia, PA

April 30 – May 2, 2025

Plenary Session: Are In Vivo Cell Therapies the Key to the Future of Medicine?

Presentation Title: Cell-specific in vivo gene delivery: A pipeline dream no longer

Presenter: Philip Johnson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Interius BioTherapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 1, at 3:50 pm EDT

International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025 Annual Meeting

New Orleans, LA

May 7 – 10, 2025

Scientific Session: In Vivo Cell Engineering: Breaking Through the Manufacturing Bottleneck

Presentation Title: INVISE: A first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety of INT2104 for in vivo generation of CAR T and CAR NK cells in adults with relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies

Presenter: Dr. David Bishop, Haematologist, Westmead Hospital, Sydney, Australia

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, May 9, at 9:15 am CT

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting

New Orleans, LA

May 13 – 17, 2025

Scientific Symposium: The Coalition of International Gene Therapy Societies Showcases: Moving from ex vivo Cell Therapies to in vivo

Presentation Title: Investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat B-cell malignancies

Presenter: Philip Johnson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Interius BioTherapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, from 3:45 – 5:30 pm CT

Location: Room 265-268



About Interius BioTherapeutics

Interius BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines to treat an array of challenging diseases in oncology, autoimmunity and beyond. Leveraging a proprietary platform, Interius has created a differentiated off-the-shelf therapeutic modality designed for broad patient access. The Company’s lead programs aim to overcome the current limitations of ex vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy by creating therapeutic CAR cells directly in the patient’s body, avoiding preconditioning chemotherapy, manufacturing bottlenecks, and high costs.

Media Contact

Michael Rubenstein

LifeSci Communications

mrubenstein@lifescicomms.com

+1 646-386-1613