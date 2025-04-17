Precore Gold Announces Appointment of Louis Gariepy to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Louis Gariepy, P. Eng (OIQ) to its Advisory Board as Lead Technical Advisor. Mr. Gariepy is a geological engineer with over 30 years of international mining experience, including substantial experience in Québec and Latin America.

Mr. Gariepy was most recently Vice President, Exploration of O3 Mining Inc. and was instrumental in the development of the world-class Marban Project, an advanced gold exploration project that today has the potential to support a satellite open-pit mining operation to feed the world-renowned Canadian Malartic mining operation in Quebec, Canada. As per its 2022 PEA, Marban could contribute approximately 15,000 tpd and an average of approximately 130,000 ounces of gold per year to the Canadian Malartic complex over a span of 9 years. The successful advancement of O3 Mining led to its acquisition by Canadian mining giant Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd recently, in March 2025. (www.agnicoeagle.com)

Previously, Mr. Gariepy served as Exploration Manager of Anglo American PLC in Peru from 2012 to 2018, during which time he was instrumental in the delineation of their exploration programs and contributed to the advancement of the world class Quellaveco property, today one of the largest copper deposits in Peru. Mr. Gariepy also served as Exploration Manager with IAMGOLD Corporation in Peru, developing several projects from 2005 to 2012, with a focus on gold deposits in porphyry epithermal systems. He has also contributed to making the Cerro Lindo VMS deposit a world-class mining asset while working for Compañia Minera Milpo, from 1999 to 2005. This achievement earned him the Discovery of the Year Award in 2000, from the Peruvian Institute of Mining Engineers. Mr. Gariepy began his professional career as a mining explorationist with Noranda Inc. in Quebec from 1986 to 1997.

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman of Precore Gold, stated: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Gariepy to the Company’s Advisory Board. We believe that Louis’ extensive experience in Latin America and Quebec, with industry leaders such as Anglo American, IAMGOLD, Compañia Minera Milpo, Noranda Inc and most recently O3 Mining, will provide the Company with a wealth of knowledge and leadership as we continue to build our asset base. Mr. Gariepy has a proven track record with repeated successes in mineral discovery and development. We truly look forward to working with Louis and to his technical contributions to the Company.”

Louis Gariepy adds: “I’m pleased to be joining the Company as a member of its Advisory Board, especially at this pivotal time when Precore Gold is focused on building a portfolio of key projects with great discovery potential.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate shareholder returns. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, may contain important historical drilling results and are located in politically stable, Tier-1, mining friendly jurisdictions. Precore Gold’s mission is supported by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) standards.

For shareholder or investor inquiries, please contact:

Paul Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: precoregoldcorp@gmail.com

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, future geological work or exploration programs, the potential positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to finance exploration programs and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.