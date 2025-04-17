Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Industry Report 2025-2030: Solar Power, Wind Power, Hydropower, Biomass Capacity (Up to 1000 KWH, 1001-5000 KWH, Above 5000 KWH), & End Use (Compliance, Voluntary)

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market by Energy Type (Solar Power, Wind Power, Hydropower, Biomass), Capacity (Up to 1000 KWH, 1001-5000 KWH, Above 5000 KWH), End Use (Compliance, Voluntary), and Region - Global Forecast & Trends to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The renewable energy certificate (REC) market is projected to achieve a value of USD 45.45 billion by 2030, up from USD 27.99 billion in 2025, driven by a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Governmental policies supporting renewable energy targets, corporate sustainability strategies, energy transitions, and heightened climate change awareness are key drivers in this growth trajectory.

Solar: The Largest Segment of the Renewable Energy Certificate Market by Energy Type

Within the REC market, solar energy leads by energy type due to rapid growth, cost-effectiveness, and global adoption. Technological advancements, economies of scale, and government incentives have reduced costs over the last decade, making solar energy a dominant, affordable, and viable source for both industrial and domestic installations. As solar facilities continue to generate a significant quantity of RECs, their prominence in the market expands.

Above 5,000 KWh Segment to Remain Dominant by Capacity

Segmented by capacity, the REC market identifies installations above 5,000 KWh as possessing the largest share. Large-scale projects, particularly in solar and wind, benefit from economies of scale, reducing the cost per energy unit with increased system size. This results in financially compelling and competitive projects in the REC market.

Voluntary Segment: A Leading End-User Category

The voluntary segment, driven by increased corporate and individual demand for fulfilling sustainability goals, is anticipated to be a significant market contributor. Businesses and individuals increasingly seek participation in the green transition, bolstering this sector.

North America: A Rapidly Growing Regional Market

Expected to be among the fastest-growing regions from 2025 to 2030, the North American REC market benefits from regulatory mandates, corporate sustainability goals, and rising climate change awareness. In the U.S., state policies like Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) drive continuous REC demand, enabling firms to meet renewable energy compliance objectives.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Policies and Mandates Regarding Renewable Energy Targets

Corporate Strategies and Initiatives Toward Sustainability Goals

Transition Toward Renewable Energy Sources

Increasing Awareness of Climate Change

Restraints

Fluctuating Prices of RECs

High Transaction Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Clean Energy Projects

Government Incentives and Financial Support Programs

Elevating Demand for Solar Panels, Micro Hydropower Plants, and Micro Wind Turbines

Challenges

Standardization Gaps in REC and Risks of Fraud and Duplicate Claims

Case Studies

Indian Companies Utilize RECs to Meet RE100 Energy Targets

South Korea Adopts LCOE-Integrated AHP Model to Design Flexible REC Multiplier System

Clearway Energy Refurbishes Ocotillo Wind Farm to Extend Its Operational Life Span

