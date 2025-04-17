AIoT Markets, 2030 by Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Aware AI), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement Platforms, Connectivity Management, Cloud, IoT Advanced Analytics)

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIoT Market by Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Aware AI) and Platforms (IoT Device Management, IoT Application Enablement Platforms, IoT Connectivity Management, IoT Cloud, IoT Advanced Analytics) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market is anticipated to experience significant growth, with estimations suggesting a leap from USD 18.37 billion in 2024 to USD 79.13 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6%

This expansion is driven by the increasing deployment of IoT devices across key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into these devices enables enhanced data analysis and decision-making processes, made increasingly effective through advanced analytics and machine learning techniques.

Emerging 5G technology further propels this growth by improving connectivity and reducing latency, thus fostering the development of smart home devices and cloud computing advancements. The region-specific analysis forecasts Asia Pacific to command the highest growth rate, driven by countries like China, Japan, and India that are investing heavily in innovative AIoT technologies.

Professional Services Segment Leads Market Share

The professional services segment, encompassing deployment and integration, support and maintenance, as well as training and consulting, holds a significant market share. Industries often lack the internal expertise required to implement AIoT systems, prompting them to outsource these tasks to specialized firms. This trend underscores the critical role of professional services in planning, designing, and maintaining AIoT frameworks.

Managed Services Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth

The managed services segment is set to register the fastest growth, enabling companies to maintain competitive market positions. By outsourcing managed services, businesses can manage task overload and streamline processes. These services offer technical expertise for sustaining and upgrading AIoT ecosystems, ensuring efficient operation management.

The segment's rapid CAGR is bolstered by increased demand for outsourced managed services. Emerging players in the managed services space are integrated facility management consultancies and round-the-clock help desks, playing crucial roles in meeting consumer demands promptly.

Asia Pacific's Market Trajectory

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate, attributed to its dynamic embrace of progressive technology solutions. The commercial roll-out of IoT technology and the ongoing development of AIoT platforms highlight the region's commitment to maximizing technological benefits. Significant focus is observed in sectors such as mobility and transportation, energy and utilities, and healthcare and life sciences.

In-depth interviews were conducted with industry leaders, providing a comprehensive perspective of the AIoT market's competitive landscape. These interviews involved chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other key executives, providing insights into strategy formulation and market positioning across various geographies: North America (30%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (35%), and the Rest of the World (10%).

Notable market players include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), and SAP (Germany). These companies are employing strategic measures such as partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions, to augment their market presence.

Research Scope and Market Insights

The research entails a thorough examination of the AIoT market size across segments including offerings, technologies, deployment types, and vertical markets across regions. Key findings reveal insightful analysis on the primary market drivers (data growth from IoT devices, demand for automation), restraints (high implementation costs), and opportunities (IoT investments).

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into emerging technologies, R&D activities, and AIoT service launches.

Market Development: Geographical and sector-specific opportunities, enhancing regional penetration strategies.

Market Diversification: Data on new markets, untapped geographical expansions, and novel investments.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares, business strategies, and service offerings from industry leaders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 343 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Exponential Growth of Data from IoT Devices

Demand for Automation and Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Rising Need to Provide Improved User Experiences and Personalization

Restraints

High Costs of Implementation

Limited Interoperability and Fragmented Standards

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Internet of Things (IoT)

Growing Need for Advanced Security Solutions

Challenges

Lack of Skills and Awareness Related to Aiot Technologies

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Industry Trends

Brief History of Aiot Market 2000-2010 2010-2020 2020-Present

Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Customers in Aiot Market

Pricing Analysis Average Selling Price Trend Among Key Players, by Offering Indicative Pricing Analysis of Aiot

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Market Map

Technology Analysis Key Technologies Machine Learning (ML) Natural Language Processing (Nlp) Computer Vision Adjacent Technologies Edge Computing Cloud Computing Complementary Technologies 5G Blockchain Digital Twin

Patent Analysis Methodology

Use Cases Case Study 1: Suez Improved Its Production Quality Control with AI and IoT Solutions Case Study 2: US-based Global Manufacturer of Professional Factory Grade Systems Used Orion's Aiot Solutions to Track System Anomalies Case Study 3: Alibaba Cloud's Et City Brain Solution Helped City Administrators in Hangzhou Analyze Traffic Data

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Current and Emerging Business Models

Best Practices of Aiot Market

Tools, Frameworks, and Techniques

Future Landscape of Aiot Market Aiot Technology Roadmap Till 2030 Short-Term Roadmap (2024-2025) Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028) Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Regulatory Landscape Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations General Data Protection Regulation Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Federal Trade Commission Federal Communications Commission International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission Standards Iso/Ice Jtc Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc Iso/Iec Jtc1/Sc3 Iso/Iec Jtc1/Sc2 European Committee for Standardization Cen/Cenelec National Institute of Standards and Technology North America US Canada Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Latin America Brazil

Porter's Five Forces Model Threat of New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Key Stakeholders in Buying Process Buying Criteria

Company Valuation, Investment, and Funding Scenario

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Impact of Generative AI on Aiot Use Cases of Generative AI in Aiot Future of Generative AI in Aiot



