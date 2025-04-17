Respiratory Diagnostics Market Report 2025-2030: Innovative Diagnostic Technologies Drive Growth, Instruments and Devices Segment Dominates Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Product & Services (Instrument & Devices), Test Type (Mechanical, OSA, Imaging, Molecular Test), Disease (Tuberculosis, COPD, Lung Cancer) and Diagnosis Type (Syndromic, Aetiological, Prognosis) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global respiratory diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2030 from USD 6.17 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by a rise in respiratory diseases and innovations in diagnosis technologies, such as molecular diagnostics and advanced imaging solutions, improving precision and detection speed for conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, and lung cancer.

There is a growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the advantages of early diagnosis, bolstered by government-sponsored programs. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the necessity for efficient diagnostics in managing respiratory infections. However, the market faces challenges such as changes in regulatory frameworks, approval processes for new products, and adherence to quality standards.

The Instruments and Devices segment accounted for the largest share in the respiratory diagnostics market.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies like imaging devices, spirometers, and portable diagnostic tools have emphasized this segment's significance. Rising respiratory disease prevalence globally has boosted demand for accurate diagnostics. Innovations in point-of-care testing devices have facilitated rapid and accurate assessments, driving market growth in this segment.

The Mechanical Tests segment held a significant market share.

Mechanical tests, including spirometers and peak flow meters, are crucial for lung function and airflow assessments. The increase in chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD has driven reliance on these methods. Technological advancements, such as digital spirometry and portable devices, have increased accuracy, ease of use, and accessibility, aiding their adoption in clinical and home settings. Early diagnosis and continuous respiratory health monitoring further drive this segment's expansion.

The Asthma segment was the largest in the global respiratory diagnostics market.

Environmental pollutants, lifestyle changes, and genetic factors increase asthma cases, necessitating advanced diagnostic solutions. Asthma diagnosis involves pulmonary function tests, imaging techniques, and biomarker assessments. Ongoing R&D initiatives in personalized medicine further propel this segment.

Syndromic segment leads the global respiratory diagnostics market.

Syndromic diagnostics enable rapid, broad-range pathogen identification, crucial for managing influenza and pneumonia. PCR and multiplex assays enhance specificity and access. The increased need for point-of-care testing drives adoption in hospitals and clinics.

Hospitals and clinics end-user segment grew at the highest CAGR.

The proliferation of respiratory diseases has raised awareness for early detection, increasing diagnostic procedures in these facilities. Hospitals and Clinics provide comprehensive solutions, including imaging studies and molecular diagnostics, addressing emerging demand for respiratory diagnostics.

North America to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This region leads with a highly developed healthcare system, high respiratory disease prevalence, and significant healthcare innovation expenditure. Advanced diagnostic technologies focus on accurate, rapid testing. Regulatory frameworks support diagnostic solution adoption, fostering continued market growth.

Reasons to Buy the Report Established and new firms can leverage report insights to increase market share, using strategies such as:

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Market Development: Detailed information on emerging markets for respiratory diagnostics.

Market Diversification: Information on untapped regions, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, and leading players' capabilities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 404 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Respiratory Disorders

Expanding Geriatric Population and Rise in Sedentary Lifestyles

Growing Awareness About Respiratory Health

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Restraints

High Cost of Diagnostic Tests

Limited Reimbursements

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Poc Testing

Growing Awareness About Untreated Osa

Challenges

Complexities Associated with Diagnosis of Viral Respiratory Infections

Limited Access to Peripheral Lung Lesions in Bronchoscopy

Industry Trends

Point-Of-Care Testing

Personalized Medicine

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomerieux

Revvity, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Vitalograph

Sdi Diagnostics

Resmed Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Cosmed Srl

Hologic, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Mgc Diagnostics Corporation

Visby Medical, Inc.

Briota Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Bird Healthcare

Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG

Proaxsis

Ndd Medical Technologies

Compumedics Limited

