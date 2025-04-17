Teleflex Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Information

WAYNE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide an operational update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please utilize this link to pre-register and receive the dial-in information. The call can also be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website, teleflex.com .

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time on May 1, 2025, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 800 770 2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1 609 800 9909 (all other locations). The conference ID is 69028.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

