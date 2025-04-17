Diesel Generator Industry Report 2025 and Global Forecasts to 2029: Major Players like Caterpillar and Cummins Drive Innovations

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Generator Market by Application (Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Prime & Continuous Power), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), Design (Stationary, Portable), Power Rating & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global diesel generator market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts estimating a rise from USD 17.9 billion in 2024 to USD 23.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during this period. This market expansion is attributed to the escalating demand for an uninterrupted power supply and the essential need for emergency power solutions.
Peak Shaving: A Key Segment in Diesel Generators by Application
The diesel generators market, segmented by application into standby power, peak shaving, and prime & continuous power, identifies peak shaving as the second fastest-growing segment. Peak shaving mitigates energy cost spikes and stabilizes energy supply during high demand, particularly appealing to industrial and commercial sectors.
Commercial Sector Leads End User Growth
Within end user segmentation, encompassing commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the commercial segment is predicted to outpace others. This growth is spurred by diverse power needs in locations such as healthcare facilities, data centers, government institutions, and educational establishments, necessitating reliable diesel generator solutions.
Asia Pacific: The Largest Regional Market
Asia Pacific, comprising countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is set to dominate the diesel generators market from 2024 to 2029. This regional growth is underpinned by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a rising demand for backup power solutions.
Industry Insights and Primary Research
Comprehensive interviews with key industry participants, including C-level executives and industry consultants, have been conducted to validate and supplement market research. These interviews reveal critical insights, distributed as follows: Company Type - Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), Tier 3 (25%); Designation - C-Level (35%), Director Levels (25%), Others (40%); Region - Asia Pacific (60%), with North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America constituting the remainder.
Key Market Players
The diesel generator market is led by prominent companies with significant regional influence, including Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan).
Strategic Insights and Opportunities
- Market growth is facilitated by competitive operating costs, efficiency enhancements, and the rising demand for reliable power. Conversely, strict emission standards and a preference for alternative fuels present growth challenges.
- Product innovation trends highlight the integration of hybrid power systems, offering new market avenues and revenue prospects by combining diesel generators with renewable sources.
- The market benefits from government policies promoting energy security and increased sector investments in oil & gas and construction.
- Rolls-Royce's acquisition of Kinolt enhances its market stance in providing uninterruptible power supply solutions.
- A detailed analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings by major players such as Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., and Rolls-Royce, among others, provides keen competitive insights.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|304
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$23.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Uninterrupted and Reliable Power Supply
- Rising Power Outages
Challenges
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations by Governments to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions
- Rising Investments by Utilities in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Systems
Opportunities
- Rising Urbanization and Industrialization
- Growing Electrification of Rural and Remote Areas in Developing Countries
Case studies
- Vaccine Distribution Center Collaborated with Generac Industrial Power to Address Critical Backup Power Needs
- Vera Cruz City Hospital Collaborated with Integgral Sistemas De Energia to Install Diesel Generators for Backup Power
- Skanska Contacted FG Wilson and Bells Control Equipment Ltd. to Install Three FG Wilson 2,500 Kva Diesel Generator Sets at Heron Tower
Company Profiles
- Caterpillar
- Cummins Inc.
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Rolls-Royce PLC
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Aggreko
- Kohler Co.
- Wartsila
- Atlas Copco Ab
- Weichai Holding Group Co. Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Power Products
- Mahindra Powerol
- Anglo Belgian Corporation Nv
- FG Wilson
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Doosan Corporation
- Ashok Leyland
- Kubota Corporation
- Kirloskar
- Other Players
- Aksa Power Generation
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Man Energy Solutions
- Denyo Co. Ltd.
- Pronk Machinery B.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jez45w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment