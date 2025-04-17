Diesel Generator Industry Report 2025 and Global Forecasts to 2029: Major Players like Caterpillar and Cummins Drive Innovations

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Generator Market by Application (Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Prime & Continuous Power), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), Design (Stationary, Portable), Power Rating & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global diesel generator market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts estimating a rise from USD 17.9 billion in 2024 to USD 23.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during this period. This market expansion is attributed to the escalating demand for an uninterrupted power supply and the essential need for emergency power solutions.

Peak Shaving: A Key Segment in Diesel Generators by Application

The diesel generators market, segmented by application into standby power, peak shaving, and prime & continuous power, identifies peak shaving as the second fastest-growing segment. Peak shaving mitigates energy cost spikes and stabilizes energy supply during high demand, particularly appealing to industrial and commercial sectors.

Commercial Sector Leads End User Growth

Within end user segmentation, encompassing commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the commercial segment is predicted to outpace others. This growth is spurred by diverse power needs in locations such as healthcare facilities, data centers, government institutions, and educational establishments, necessitating reliable diesel generator solutions.

Asia Pacific: The Largest Regional Market

Asia Pacific, comprising countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is set to dominate the diesel generators market from 2024 to 2029. This regional growth is underpinned by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a rising demand for backup power solutions.

Industry Insights and Primary Research

Comprehensive interviews with key industry participants, including C-level executives and industry consultants, have been conducted to validate and supplement market research. These interviews reveal critical insights, distributed as follows: Company Type - Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), Tier 3 (25%); Designation - C-Level (35%), Director Levels (25%), Others (40%); Region - Asia Pacific (60%), with North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America constituting the remainder.

Key Market Players

The diesel generator market is led by prominent companies with significant regional influence, including Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan).

Strategic Insights and Opportunities

Market growth is facilitated by competitive operating costs, efficiency enhancements, and the rising demand for reliable power. Conversely, strict emission standards and a preference for alternative fuels present growth challenges.

Product innovation trends highlight the integration of hybrid power systems, offering new market avenues and revenue prospects by combining diesel generators with renewable sources.

The market benefits from government policies promoting energy security and increased sector investments in oil & gas and construction.

Rolls-Royce's acquisition of Kinolt enhances its market stance in providing uninterruptible power supply solutions.

A detailed analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings by major players such as Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., and Rolls-Royce, among others, provides keen competitive insights.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Uninterrupted and Reliable Power Supply

Rising Power Outages

Challenges

Implementation of Stringent Regulations by Governments to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

Rising Investments by Utilities in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Systems

Opportunities

Rising Urbanization and Industrialization

Growing Electrification of Rural and Remote Areas in Developing Countries

Case studies

Vaccine Distribution Center Collaborated with Generac Industrial Power to Address Critical Backup Power Needs

Vera Cruz City Hospital Collaborated with Integgral Sistemas De Energia to Install Diesel Generators for Backup Power

Skanska Contacted FG Wilson and Bells Control Equipment Ltd. to Install Three FG Wilson 2,500 Kva Diesel Generator Sets at Heron Tower

Company Profiles

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Rolls-Royce PLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Aggreko

Kohler Co.

Wartsila

Atlas Copco Ab

Weichai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Power Products

Mahindra Powerol

Anglo Belgian Corporation Nv

FG Wilson

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Ashok Leyland

Kubota Corporation

Kirloskar

Other Players

Aksa Power Generation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Man Energy Solutions

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Pronk Machinery B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jez45w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment