Biopsy Devices Global Market Forecasts Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Technological Advancements and Growing Investments in Emerging Economies Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market by Product (Core Needle Biopsy (Automatic, Disposable), Technology (Ultrasound,Stereotactic), Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Bone & Bone Marrow Biopsy), End User (Diagnostic Imaging Centres) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopsy device market is projected to reach USD 11.01 billion by 2030 from USD 7.27 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



One of the biggest drivers is the growing incidence of cancer, especially breast, lung, and prostate cancers, which need precise and early diagnostic tests. The World Health Organization states that cancer cases are likely to increase substantially by 2030. Therefore, there would be an increasing demand for biopsy devices. Also, the growing demand for less invasive procedures is driving market growth further.





The newer biopsy methods like vacuum-assisted and liquid biopsies are more accurate, have lower recovery times, and cause lower patient discomfort Furthermore, advances in technology, such as robotic-assisted biopsy machines, AI-based diagnostic systems, and image-guided biopsy procedures, improve accuracy and efficiency, driving market growth further. Moreover, rising government programs for cancer screening, combined with rising healthcare spending, especially in developing nations, drive the market forward. Nonetheless, the high prices of sophisticated biopsy devices and strict regulatory environments can serve as constraints.



The needle-based biopsy instrument segment to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the biopsy device market is divided into Needle-based biopsy instrument, Visualization device, Brush biopsy instrument, Biopsy accessory and Robotic biopsy device. Among these, in 2023, Needle-based biopsy instrument segment account for the highest growing segment of 7.8% in biopsy device market.

This is due to rising preference for the utilization of minimally invasive diagnostic interventions. The Needle biopsy devices such as core needle biopsy (CNB), fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB), and vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB) devices provide a less painful and less invasive alternative to surgical biopsies. This lowers patient pain, recovery time, and procedural expenses.



Moreover, the growing focus on early disease detection and precision medicine has also driven demand for needle biopsies, as they yield very accurate tissue samples with few complications. Further, the increasing trend towards ambulatory and outpatient facilities for biopsies has also increased the market, as needle biopsies are quick and require little infrastructure. However, the risks of bleeding, infection, and sampling errors pose challenges to the growth of this market.



The gastroenterology segment accounts for the second largest market share in biopsy device market.



Based on application, the biopsy device market is segmented into oncology, Gastroenterology, Bone & Bone marrow biopsy and other applications. The gastroenterology segment accounts for the second largest market share in biopsy device market. This can be attributed to the growing cased of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and technological advancements in endoscopic biopsy methods. Moreover, the GI disorders such as Colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, and gastrointestinal infections need biopsy procedures for proper diagnosis.



Further, the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer, one of the most recurrently diagnosed cancers globally, makes a major contribution to the need for GI biopsy devices. Furthermore, the growing use of image-guided biopsy methods, namely endoscopic ultrasound-guided fine-needle aspiration (EUS-FNA) and fine-needle biopsy (EUS-FNB), improves diagnostic accuracy in deep-seated GI tumors, contributing to market growth. Moreover, rise in geriatric population suffering from GI disorders and advancements in healthcare infrastructure on a worldwide level favour market growth.



Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest growing of the biopsy device market by region.



The global biopsy device market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for the biopsy device and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer, coupled by demographic changes and lifestyle factors, has increased the need for early diagnosis, driving the use of biopsy procedures.

Development of healthcare infrastructure, especially in nations such as China, India, and Japan, has increased access to sophisticated diagnostic technologies. Further, government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditures have also aided cancer screening programs, stimulating market growth. Moreover, the growing medical tourism industry in the region, specifically in countries with low-cost yet high-quality biopsy services, has also increased the growth in demand.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of Key divers (Rising prevalence of cancer), restraints (Increasing product recalls), Challenge (Technological advancements), opportunity (Underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the bbiopsy device market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the biopsy device market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the biopsy devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 504 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Initiatives Undertaken by Governments and Global Health Organizations

Increased Number of Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Improved Reimbursement Policies

Restraints

Increasing Product Recalls

High Risk of Infections

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Growing Investments in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Underdeveloped Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Industry Trends

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Robotic-Assisted Biopsy Devices

Liquid Biopsy Technology

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Devicelab Collaborated with Clinical Experts to Identify Limitations of Existing Breast Biopsy Procedures

Case Study 2: Researchers at University of Twente Designed Robotic Setup and Software Architecture to Assist Radiologists in Targeting MRI-Detected Suspicious Tumors

Case Study 3: Research Team Designed Flexible Robotic System for Biopsy Sampling Applied to Human Corpses Placed Inside Protective Body Bags

Companies Featured

Bd (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

Hologic, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Stryker

Teleflex Incorporated

Conmed Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cook Group

Microport Scientific Corporation

Argon Medical Devices

Inrad, Inc.

Summit Medical LLC

Transmed7, LLC

Dr. Japan Co. Ltd.

Izi Medical Products

Planmed Oy

Advin Health Care

Trivitron Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41poif

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment