Medical Tubing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Catheters & Cannulas Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth Fueled by Minimally Invasive Medical Interventions

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tubing Market by Material (Plastics, Rubbers, Specialty Polymers), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems), Structure (Single-Lumen, Multi-Lumen, Co-Extruded, Tapered Or Bump, Braided) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The medical tubing market is set to expand from USD 12.53 billion in 2025 to a projected USD 18.41 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 8.0%

This growth is attributed to a rise in chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and respiratory illnesses which require medical equipment such as catheters, infusion devices, and ventilators that heavily depend on tubing. Particularly, the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and tuberculosis has surged demand for ventilator tubing systems. An aging population, more susceptible to chronic diseases and surgery, further escalates this demand.

Moreover, the shift towards minimally invasive procedures elevates the need for medical tubing in drug administration and fluid delivery systems. Strategic maneuvers by companies, such as product launches and mergers, enhance market reach and visibility. Stringent regulatory mandates and heightened government investment in healthcare infrastructure are bolstering market growth through superior tubing products across various applications. Consequently, these dynamics are positioning the medical tubing market for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Rubber Tubing: The Second Fastest-Growing Material

Rubber remains the second fastest-growing material in the market due to its flexibility, durability, and biocompatibility. Both natural and synthetic rubbers, including silicone, latex, and TPE, provide strong resistance to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and sterilization processes, making them ideal for catheters, respiratory devices, and surgical drainage systems. Silicone rubber, in particular, is widely used in implantable and long-term medical devices due to its remarkable biocompatibility.

Advancements in rubber formulations, such as antimicrobial coatings and enhanced tensile strength, have bolstered its use, particularly in critical care, as the need for medical devices utilizing rubber tubing increases with the prevalence of chronic conditions. Consequently, healthcare innovation continues to drive the adoption of rubber tubing.

Braided Tubing: A Fast-Growing Structure

Braided tubing ranks as the second fastest-growing structure, offering an optimal blend of strength, flexibility, and resistance. The reinforcement within its structure, typically made of stainless steel or nylon, enables it to withstand high pressure and kinking, making it suitable for high-performance applications like catheters, endoscopes, and cardiovascular devices.

As demand for minimally invasive procedures grows, requiring tubing capable of navigating complex anatomical paths without compromising performance, braided tubing becomes increasingly essential. Its ability to endure sterilization while maintaining structural integrity aligns with the stringent safety standards of the medical sector.

Catheters & Cannulas: A Key Application

The market for catheters & cannulas, crucial components in minimally invasive interventions, continues to expand. These tools are preferred for their utility in safer, less invasive medical procedures. Their use spans cardiovascular interventions, urinary drainage, and intravenous therapies, alongside the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses.

Technological advancements in catheter and cannula materials enhance their functionality and safety. Furthermore, the shift towards outpatient treatments and home healthcare scenarios elevates their relevance, particularly in portable equipment like infusion pumps.

Regional Growth: The Middle East & Africa Market

The MEA region is emerging as the second fastest-growing market for medical tubing. With substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa, there is a marked increase in demand for sophisticated medical tubing solutions to equip modernized hospitals and clinics.

The uptick in chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions calls for advanced medical tubing applications. Moreover, the region's increasing geriatric population drives demand for progressive medical treatment options. A move towards home healthcare and wearable devices, alongside regional production enhancements, continues to boost market growth while reducing import dependency.

The competitive landscape includes key players such as Saint-Gobain, Freudenberg Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, The Lubrizol Corporation, and others who strategically navigate the market dynamics through product innovation and regional expansion.

Research Highlights

Key Drivers: Growth in geriatric demographics, a surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, stringent quality norms, and extrusion technology advancements.

Opportunities: Innovation in polymers and healthcare infrastructure investments.

Competitive Analysis: Detailed insights on major players and their strategic initiatives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

Advancements in Extrusion Technology

Stringent Quality Standards and Regulations

Challenges

High Production Costs and Marketing Complexities

Opportunities

Advancements in Biocompatible and Smart Materials

Increasing Government Expenditure to Upgrade and Develop Healthcare Infrastructure

Case Studies

Freudenberg Medical to Provide Specialty Balloon Catheters

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Provides Gore Sta-Pure Pump Tubing

Company Profiles

Saint-Gobain

Freudenberg Medical

The Lubrizol Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Te Connectivity

Elkem Asa

Trelleborg Ab

Raumedic AG

Teknor Apex

Spectrum Plastics Group

Zeus Company LLC

Atag Spa

Davis Standard

Fbk Medical Tubing

Proterial Cable America, Inc.

Ico Rally

Icu Medical, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Microlumen Inc.

Mdc Industries

Newage Industries

Optinova

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Teel Plastics

Vesta Inc.

Smooth-Bor Plastics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlnvya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment