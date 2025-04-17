PFAS Testing Market Forecast Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Growth Opportunities Presented by Major Markets and Growing Financial Support for Treatment Projects and Programs

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "PFAS Testing Market by Product Type (Instrument (LC-MS, GC, NMR), Consumables (Coloumns, Solvents, Reagents), Software), Technique (LC- MS-MS, CIC), Method (EPA, ISO, DIN, ASTM), Application (Water, F&B, Soil, Air, Blood/Serum) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PFAS testing market is projected to expand from USD 429.2 million in 2024 to USD 969.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5%

The report provides stakeholders with an accurate estimation of the PFAS testing market and its segments. It helps market entrants understand the competitive landscape and craft effective market strategies. Detailed analysis of market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges is provided.

Advanced mass spectrometry and chromatography technologies are significantly improving contaminant detection accuracy and efficiency. However, the market faces challenges due to the lack of standardized test methods for PFAS analysis in matrices other than drinking water, impacting regulatory and data accuracy issues across industries like agriculture, packaging, and wastewater management.

The technique segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023.

PFAS testing is categorized into techniques such as LC-MS-MS, GC/MS, mass spectrometry, NMR spectroscopy, and others. The LC-MS-MS segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the integration of liquid chromatography with advanced tandem mass spectrometers. This integration enables high-throughput analysis with minimal sample preparation, enhancing accuracy and sensitivity. Such advancements have broadened the application across industries such as pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, and food safety analysis.

The EPA segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2023.

The market segments for PFAS testing include EPA, DIN, ISO, ASTM, among others. The EPA segment is set to lead due to rising awareness about the health hazards of PFAS contaminants, linked to diseases like cancer and liver dysfunction. Global regulatory bodies are tightening PFAS limits, driving the demand for precise testing protocols. EPA-validated methodologies like EPA 537, 533, and 8327 are preferred due to their sensitivity and specificity in analyzing multiple PFAS compounds. This focus on environmental protection and public health continues to drive EPA-based testing solutions.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold a significant market share for PFAS testing in 2024.

North America led the PFAS testing market owing to stringent government regulations, robust enforcement strategies, and heightened consumer awareness about PFAS hazards. Increased investments in environmental study and remediation are boosting new PFAS testing technology adoption. Regulatory frameworks by the U.S. EPA and Environment Canada emphasize stringent PFAS monitoring, contributing to market dominance. Future investments in lab facilities and advanced methods will likely sustain North America's leadership in the PFAS testing market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Leading market players include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), LGC Limited (UK), Waters Corporation (US), Biotage (Sweden), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Phenomenex (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Analysis of key drivers (regulatory reforms, public awareness, investment climate, financial support for projects).

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on technologies, R&D activities, product launches in PFAS testing.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets and regional analysis.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, geographies, and investments.

Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares, strategies, and offerings of leading players, including recent developments and financial metrics in the PFAS testing market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $429.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $969.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Regulatory Reforms Addressing Environmental Pollution

Growing Concerns Over PFAS Contamination in Water

Favorable Investment Climate Driving Improvements in Environmental Capabilities

Increasing Financial Support for Wastewater Treatment Projects and Programs

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Testing Methods Across Regions

Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Presented by Major Markets

Growing Financial Support for Treatment Projects and Programs

Higher Public Awareness Regarding Population Levels

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer Inc.

Lgc Limited

Biotage

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

Accustandard

Wellington Laboratories Inc.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Chiron As

Metrohm Inula GmbH

Restek Corporation

Microsaic

Evonik

Lctech

Absolute Standards Inc.

Cytiva

Avantor, Inc.

Greyhound Chromatography and Allied Chemicals Ltd.

Lanxess

The Chemours Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n22em

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment