ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES SHERYL CONNELLY AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR LENDING TECH LIVE ’25 CONFERENCE

Irvine, California, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced global consumer trends expert and former Chief Futurist at Ford Motor Company, Sheryl Connelly, as a keynote speaker for its Lending Tech Live ’25 conference, scheduled for June 16-18, 2025, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

As chief futurist at Ford Motor Company for 27 years, Connelly helped Ford anticipate disruptions and build resilience into business strategies by recognizing signals of change and delivering unique consumer insights. Her work has informed capital allocation and product development, and her thought leadership has been featured in major publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Financial Times, Forbes, and the BBC. Named one of Fast Company's "100 Most Creative People in Business," Connelly's expertise extends beyond corporate strategy to enterprise risk, sustainable business strategies, and public affairs.

Connelly will share an engaging masterclass that blends generational insights with futurist thinking in her keynote session, “The ABCs of generations & strategic vision: Navigating tomorrow’s trends with a futurist mindset.” In this session, she will explore the defining traits of the different generations and how their shifts are influencing consumer behavior, workplace culture, and market trends. In this keynote session, attendees will:

Understand generational traits and their impact on consumer behavior.

Learn how a futurist mindset can help anticipate change and spot opportunities.

Be equipped with strategies to lead with clarity, creativity, and confidence in an ever-evolving world.

“At a time when the market is changing faster than ever, it is crucial for credit unions to stay ahead of the curve,” explained Origence’s VP of Marketing, Erika Hill. “Sheryl’s session will provide invaluable insights into generational shifts and futurist thinking, equipping credit union leaders with the tools they need to navigate the future with confidence and creativity. Her expertise will be instrumental in helping credit unions adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Lending Tech Live stands as the leading lending conference in the credit union industry. It offers valuable professional insights, educational sessions, and top-tier networking opportunities. This conference delves into cutting-edge tools and technologies that influence the lending landscape, providing expert guidance on best practices, lending strategies, emerging trends, research, and more.

To learn more about the conference, visit the Lending Tech Live website.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

