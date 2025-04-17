OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML) today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 Financial Results.

2024 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

Omni-Lite will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results premarket open on Monday April 21, 2025.

Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors on April 22, 2025, beginning at 4:00 P.M. (EDT) to discuss the Fiscal 2024 results and review of its business and operations.

Conference Call Details

To join the conference call, dial 888-437-3179 in the USA and Canada, or 862-298-0702 for all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available 48 hours after the call and archived on the Company’s investors page of the Company’s website at www.omni-lite.com for 12 months.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

‎Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com

‎Website: www.omni-lite.com

