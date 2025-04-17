Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry Report and Global Forecasts 2025-2030: Opportunities in Growing Emphasis on Achieving Net-Zero Emissions and Implementation of Industry 4.0

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Source (in-House, Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Chemical, Energy & Power) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





With a projected CAGR of 3.4%, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is anticipated to expand from USD 239.48 billion in 2025 to USD 282.76 billion by 2030

The market's growth is predominantly fueled by stringent government and industry regulations across automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors aimed at ensuring public safety, product quality, and compliance with environmental and trade standards. The automotive industry's new trends, like electric vehicles and ADAS systems, heighten the demand for testing. Healthcare relies on TIC services for medical device and pharmaceutical safety, while manufacturing emphasizes quality control and sustainability. Compliance enhancement propels businesses to utilize TIC services to build consumer confidence, adhere to international standards, and maintain competitiveness.

Testing services to maintain largest market share during the forecast period

The supremacy of testing services across sectors like automotive, healthcare, food, and electronics is attributed to the increasing need for precise product assessments to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. Testing is vital for companies aiming for compliance with global and regional regulations while ensuring reliability, safety, and product quality. Additionally, advancing technologies and complex supply chains spur demand for specialized and automated testing services. Heightened compliance requirements and growing consumer safety concerns anchor testing services as a significant contributor to product integrity and market competitiveness in the TIC industry.

Agriculture & Food application to have significant market share

Growth in this sector is propelled by stringent regulatory requirements for food safety, rigorous quality standards, and rising consumer demand for certified, safe, and quality-proven products. Real-time monitoring and testing of agricultural products and adherence to international export standards further amplify TIC service demand. Moreover, increased focus on sustainable agricultural practices and processed food safety enhances the roles of inspection and certification, underpinning TIC services' crucial involvement in agriculture and food sectors.

China to lead TIC market growth in Asia Pacific

Spearheading the Asia Pacific TIC market, China's flourishing manufacturing sector necessitates sharp quality and safety assessments to meet domestic and international standards. As a global trade leader, China enforces certifications to satisfy export requirements. Rising consumer awareness of product safety and quality prompts businesses to heavily invest in TIC services. Collectively, these factors position China as a significant contributor to the TIC market's regional growth landscape.

Breakdown of primaries:

In-depth interviews were carried out with executives from leading organizations in the TIC market, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 50%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 25%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, and RoW - 10%

The TIC market is dominated by key global players such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), DEKRA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), DNV GL (Norway), Applus+ (Spain), TUV Rheinland (Germany), TUV Nord Group (Germany), TUV SUD (Germany), UL LLC (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), ALS (Australia), MISTRAS Group (US), and Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited (UK). The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these leading players, detailing their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the TIC market growth.

Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new solution/service launches in the TIC market.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets and regional analysis across the TIC market.

Exhaustive information on new solutions/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the TIC market.

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 569 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $239.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $282.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enforcement of Stringent Guidelines to Ensure High Product Quality

Rising Adoption of Connected Technologies to Improve Manufacturing

Expansion of Consumer Markets in Developing Countries

Proliferation of Counterfeit and Fraudulent Products

Challenges

Disrupted Supply Chains due to Geopolitical Tensions

Opportunities

Emphasis on Achieving Net-Zero Emissions

Implementation of Industry 4.0

Case Studies

Sgs SA Conducted Production Well Tests for Oil Company to Ensure Compliance with Noc Regulations

Ndt Global Helped Pipeline Operator Combat Internal Pitting Corrosion in Pipelines and Improve Inspection Accuracy

Ndt Global Provided Inspection Services to Pipeline Operator for Precise Identification of Complex Crack-Like Features

Company Profiles

Sgs SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group PLC

Tuv Rheinland

Tuv Sud

Dekra

Eurofins Scientific

Dnv Gl

Applus+

Tuv Nord Group

Ul LLC

Element Materials Technology

ALS

Mistras Group

Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited

Apave

Irclass

Normec Qs

Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants

Hohenstein

Astm

Vde Pruf- Und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH

Keystone Compliance

Washington Laboratories, Ltd.

Force Technology

Kiwa

Rina S.P.A.

Technicka Inspekcia, A.S.

Turk Loydu

Safety Assessment Federation (Safed)

Hv Technologies Inc.

Core Laboratories

Ncml

Amspec Group

Asurequality

Medistri SA

Gateway Analytical

Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai

Humber Inspection International

Baltic Control

The British Standards Institution

Opus Group Ab

Team, Inc.

Favareto SA

Lenor Group

Cotecna

Acuren

Fprimec Solutions Inc.

Fime

Csa Group Testing & Certification Inc.

ABS Group of Companies, Inc.

Socotec

Nemko

Rti Laboratories

Nsf

Qima

Hqts Group Ltd.

Sai Group

Sirim Qas International

Icim Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o709uh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment