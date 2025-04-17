$205 Bn System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis by Core Count, Core Architecture, Device - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "System-on-Chip (SoC) Market by Core Count (Single-Core, Dual-Core, Quad-Core, Hexa-Core, Octa-Core), Core Architecture (ARM, X86, RISC-V), Device (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, Smart TV & STB, Infotainment System, Router, Gateway) - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The System-on-Chip (SoC) market is projected to reach a value of USD 138.46 billion in 2024 and USD 205.97 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2024 and 2029

This study categorizes the SoC market by core count, core architecture, vertical industries, and region, analyzing drivers, barriers, and prospects up to 2029. It also includes leadership mapping within the SoC ecosystem. This report aids market leaders and new entrants in understanding revenue estimates and strategic positions. Stakeholders will gain insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry trends, empowering informed decision-making and strategy formulation.

This growth is driven by the integration of SoCs in advanced driver-assistance systems for autonomous vehicles and the essentials of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. The adoption of AI and machine learning technologies further amplifies the demand for SoCs. However, high design and manufacturing costs pose challenges to innovation and market expansion.

Healthcare Segment Innovation

The healthcare sector represents a substantial growth opportunity for SoCs, with advancements in medical devices and an increasing demand for remote health solutions. SoCs tailored for healthcare applications prioritize high reliability, energy efficiency, and compliance with stringent regulations. These chips enhance a range of medical devices, including patient monitors, imaging systems, and implantable cardiac devices. Key players like Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) are leading advancements in this domain.

As remote patient monitoring and telemedicine gain traction, the need for power-efficient, compact devices escalates. For instance, in July 2023, Ambiq (US) launched the Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite SoCs, enhancing the battery life and functionality of digital health devices. These innovations are crucial for applications such as digital stethoscopes and continuous monitoring tools, contributing to more effective patient management and data analysis.

Quad-core SoC Prevalence

Quad-core SoCs are set to dominate the market, offering critical computing performance while balancing power consumption efficiently. These chips are predominantly used in mid to high-end smartphones, tablets, laptops, and are gaining prominence in IoT devices and automotive infotainment systems. Synaptics Incorporated (US) has recently introduced the Synaptics Astra platform embedded with SL-series quad-core SoCs, targeting industrial IoT, consumer, and enterprise applications.

The platform harnesses open-source AI frameworks and scalable hardware to facilitate IoT connectivity and processing. The increasing complexity and multitasking demands of mobile applications are projected to boost the deployment of quad-core SoCs across various sectors.

North America's Strategic Role

North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast period, driven by technological innovation and regional semiconductor manufacturing prowess. With companies such as Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), and NVIDIA Corporation (US) leading the charge, the region sustains a robust environment for SoC development.

Supportive government policies further augment the semiconductor landscape. For instance, the US Department of Commerce, in partnership with Intel Corporation (US), announced an USD 8.5 billion investment in March 2024, facilitating local chip production and fueling regional SoC market growth.

Industry Insights

Extensive primary interviews have informed the market insights, drawing perspectives from leading industry experts to verify market metrics and dynamics. Key players encompass Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), and Apple Inc. (US), alongside developing firms such as UNISOC (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) and Ambiq (US).

Further Details Include:

In-depth analysis of market drivers like the rise of SoCs in automotive applications and the increasing use of IoT devices.

Challenges such as high manufacturing costs and rapid technological evolution.

Product innovation trends and new service offerings within the SoC domain.

Market expansion opportunities in burgeoning geographic and industry segments.

Competitive strategies and growth initiatives of leading companies in the SoC sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $138.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $205.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Trend of Soc in Automotive Industry

Surging Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices

Proliferation of AI and Machine Learning Technologies to Drive Demand for Socs

Restraints

High Design and Manufacturing Costs Impede Soc Market Expansion

Power Consumption Issues

Opportunities

5G Rollout Accelerates Soc Integration in Networking Devices

Smart Home Technology Adoption Propels Soc Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Socs in Industrial Automation and Robotics Fields

Challenges

Talent Shortage Hampers Soc Innovation and Production

Rapid Technological Changes Challenge Soc Longevity

Case Studies

AMD's Mpsoc Powered Lauterbach GmbH's Next-Generation Trace32 Tools for Debugging Efficiency and Adaptability

Silc Technologies, Inc. Developed Vision Sensor with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s Rfsoc Solution

Tektronix Updated Tbs1000 Oscilloscope Family Using AMD's Zynq-7000S Soc

Company Profiles

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Samsung

Apple Inc.

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Hisilicon

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Stmicroelectronics

Quicklogic Corporation

Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Ambarella International Lp

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

Espressif Systems

Greenwaves Technologies

Incore

Ambiq

Morse Micro

Mindgrove Tech.

Efinix

Kneron, Inc.

Esperanto Technologies

Sifive, Inc.

