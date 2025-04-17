Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Animal Health market reached a valuation of USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2.11 billion by 2030, boasting a CAGR of 11.10%. This dynamic sector is redefining veterinary and animal healthcare practices through innovative AI applications that improve diagnostics, treatment, and overall animal welfare.
AI technologies, such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, are pivotal in transforming animal health management. These advanced systems enhance disease detection and diagnosis by analyzing medical images and biological data. For instance, AI algorithms can identify subtle anomalies in X-rays and MRIs, enabling early detection of conditions like cancer and infections, thus improving intervention success rates.
AI-driven predictive analytics offer breakthroughs in anticipatory veterinary practices by assessing historical health data and environmental factors. This allows for enhanced disease prevention strategies, efficient vaccination schedules, and minimized disease spread. Additionally, AI integration in telemedicine and remote monitoring via wearable devices facilitates real-time health assessments for livestock, helping avoid significant economic losses and ensuring a secure food supply chain.
Furthermore, AI aids in creating personalized treatment plans. By evaluating individual animal characteristics and historical treatment data, AI systems optimize treatment protocols, thus enhancing treatment efficacy, reducing adverse effects, and lowering healthcare costs for animal owners.
Nonetheless, the AI in Animal Health market faces challenges, primarily concerning data privacy and security. The use of sensitive animal health data in AI systems necessitates stringent security measures to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches. The industry must also address the integration challenges of training veterinary professionals to effectively use AI technologies.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges
The market benefits from increased pet ownership and advancing veterinary care demand. With 71% of rural adults owning pets, compared to 32% in suburban and 26% in urban areas, the need for tech-driven veterinary solutions is expanding. Conversely, data privacy concerns pose a significant challenge as AI technologies handle confidential animal health data.
Key Market Trends
A prominent trend is the integration of AI in diagnostic imaging, which is revolutionizing veterinary diagnostics. AI algorithms enhance the interpretation of diagnostic images like X-rays and MRIs, aiding in the identification of abnormalities. This advancement bolsters diagnostics accuracy and efficiency, improving animal health outcomes.
Key Market Players
Leading entities in this space include Zoetis Services LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Heska Corporation, SignalPET, VetCT, Vetology LLC, OneCup AI, Petriage, and ImpriMed, Inc. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation within the AI in Animal Health market.
Market Scope & Opportunities
This report categorizes the AI in Animal Health market by solutions (hardware, software & services), phases, applications (diagnostics, identification, tracking, monitoring, others), and region. It includes a comprehensive analysis of prominent companies and offers customization options tailored to specific business needs.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Scope of the Market
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
6. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
7. Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Animal Health Market: SWOT Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Zoetis Services LLC
14.2. Merck & Co., Inc.
14.3. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdp1mv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment