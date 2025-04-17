Former Australian Ambassador to the United States, The Hon. Arthur Sinodinos AO, Joins Cove Capital as Special Advisor to Bolster Strategic Growth in its global Critical Minerals Operations

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cove Capital LLC (“Cove” or the “Company”), a company at the forefront of developing critical minerals projects and advanced downstream technologies globally, is proud to announce the appointment of The Hon. Arthur Sinodinos AO, former Australian Ambassador to the United States, as a Special Advisor.

Ambassador Sinodinos brings to Cove Capital a wealth of experience at the highest levels of diplomacy, business, and government policy. His tenure as Ambassador to the United States (2020–2023) was marked by a strong focus on deepening U.S.-Australia cooperation on energy security and critical minerals supply chains — priorities that align directly with Cove Capital’s mission. His leadership was instrumental in forging the U.S.-Australia Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact, which laid the foundation for collaborative investment and innovation in the sector.

“We are honored to welcome Ambassador Sinodinos to the Cove Capital team,” said Pini Althaus, Chairman and CEO of Cove Capital. “His unique ability to navigate the intersection of diplomacy, policy, and strategic industry partnerships — particularly between Australia and the United States — is invaluable as we continue to scale our global ambitions in critical minerals and downstream technology development.”

Cove Capital is actively engaged in the advancement of critical minerals projects in Central Asia, with a particular focus on Kazakhstan through its Portfolio company Kaz Resources, and in Uzbekistan. In these regions, with support from the U.S. government and under the framework of various Critical Minerals Agreements, the company is working alongside local governments and partners to unlock high-grade deposits of rare earth elements, lithium, and other key critical materials vital to national security and advanced manufacturing applications. These projects are designed not only to meet growing United States demand, but also to establish long-term, transparent supply chains that support a supply chain independent of China.

In addition to its upstream activities, Cove Capital is strategically invested in downstream technology, including its Portfolio company, REEMAG LLC. REEMAG has developed an innovative and proprietary carbon-free and chemical-free recycling process for end-of-life rare earth NdFeB (neodymium-iron-boron) magnets — a critical bottleneck in today’s supply chain. The collaboration positions Cove Capital as a vertically integrated player in the rare earths sector, from resource development to refined materials.

Ambassador Sinodinos will play a key role in advising Cove Capital on international government relations, stakeholder engagement, and strategic alliances — particularly as the company expands its presence in North America and Central Asia.

“This is an exciting opportunity to support a company that is both innovative and strategically aligned with national and international priorities,” said Ambassador Sinodinos. “Cove Capital is contributing meaningfully to the resilience and diversification of critical mineral supply chains. I look forward to helping advance their mission in collaboration with key allies and partners.”

As global demand for critical minerals accelerates, Cove Capital remains committed to being a reliable partner for governments, technology firms, and defense companies seeking reliable supply chains and ethically sourced and responsibly processed materials that power the future.

About Cove Capital LLC

Cove Capital was founded in 2015. With offices in Melbourne and New York (head office), Cove Capital invests in mining, processing and renewable energy technology. Since 2018, Cove Capital has been at the forefront of investment and development in critical minerals projects in the United States, Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region. Cove Capital, under the visionary leadership of Mr. Pini Althaus, brings unparalleled knowledge and extensive experience to the critical minerals industry.