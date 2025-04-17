Calcivis appoints Greg Sheehan as CEO

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edinburgh-based dental imaging technology pioneer, Calcivis, has appointed US dental industry veteran Greg Sheehan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With 28 years’ experience in leading dental businesses in America, Greg brings a wealth of experience having previously held senior leadership roles at Dentsply Sirona.

In his new role, Greg will focus on using his market experience and expertise to accelerate the adoption of the CALCIVIS Imaging System in the US, with the company having already secured pre-market approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As the first Scottish medical device to secure the coveted accreditation, the CALCIVIS® Imaging System can detect early signs of tooth decay by identifying active demineralization on tooth surfaces. It uses a bioluminescent photoprotein that reacts with free calcium ions released during demineralization, producing a visible light signal. This light is captured by a handheld imaging device, allowing dental professionals to assess, diagnose, and plan preventive treatments effectively.

John Brown, Chairman of Calcivis, said: “Greg’s strategic vision, innovative approach, and commitment to excellence have consistently driven growth and operational success. His leadership style is grounded in transparency, inclusivity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, aligning perfectly with our core values and long-term goals. We look forward to the opportunities and achievements that lie ahead for our company.”

Sarah Hardy, Head of New Investments and Director at angel investment syndicate Archangels, which has invested in Calcivis since 2012, said: “Archangels has supported Calcivis over many years and it is exciting to see the business now at a stage where it is beginning to commercialise its product and capitalise on the opportunities presented in the US dental market. Greg Sheehan is an experienced leader in the dental industry and, under his leadership, I am sure that the company will go from strength to strength.”

Dr David Milroy, Partner, Maven Capital Partners, said: “Greg has held a number of leadership roles within the dental sector and has a proven track-record of driving innovation and sales. He joins Calcivis at an exciting time and is ideally placed to lead the next phase of commercialising the company’s ground-breaking imaging system which facilitates truly preventative dentistry for patients. We are delighted to welcome Greg to Calcivis and looking forward to working with him.”

Issued by Frame on behalf of Calcivis and Archangels.

For further information, please contact:

Paddy Baxter, Associate Director, Frame.

paddy.baxter@framecreates.co.uk / 07387 090 070

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79d8b10f-7541-483f-9b98-477ea00a98c9