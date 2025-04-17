Real American Beer Making Big Moves: From Launch to Walmart Shelves in Under a Year

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer (RAB), the unapologetically bold and proudly American premium light lager co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is officially hitting Walmart shelves—marking a major acceleration in its national retail expansion since first launching less than 10 months ago.

Now available in Walmart stores across 8 states: Florida, Illinois, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin—Real American Beer is hitting shelves just in time for peak beer season - summer. With 93% of Americans now eligible for delivery in under three hours though Walmart.com and the app, getting Real American Beer has never been easier. Proudly brewed, owned and loved in the USA, Real American Beer is 200% American and 100% available at Walmart.

Real American Beer and Hulk Hogan are no strangers to the biggest stages. As the Official Beer of WWE , Real American Beer is front and center every Monday night on the ring mat of WWE Raw on Netflix, reaching millions of fans nationwide. Real American Beer also just announced a multi-year deal as the Official Beer of World Racing Group —across five national racing series, and is the new title sponsor of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

“Americans deserve a real American beer, and now they can grab Real American Beer at Walmart - America’s store. Our team is passionate about building a beer that brings America together. We are a beer for great American pastimes - sports, racing, grills, tailgates, family,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “Real American Beer is made for summer. And now, it’s easier than ever to get some, brother.”

In less than a year, Real American Beer has gone from idea to challenger brand with national force—earning mandated shelf space with top-tier retailers next to the biggest names in the category - a grassroots rise being fueled by proud, hardworking Americans who were ready for a brand that is unapologetically real. Something’s changing in America. Pride is back. Flags are flying. And real people—the ones who keep this country running—are ready to be seen again.

And the numbers prove it. Real American Beer is now the #2 new light beer in the U.S., moving nearly twice as many dollars per point of distribution as the competition. It’s not just getting shelf space—it’s moving off shelves fast. At a time when most brands take years to find traction, Real American Beer is outperforming expectations, driven by a powerful mix of consumer demand, cultural relevance and brand clarity. This isn’t a trend—it’s a signal. Real is resonating.

“Our Walmart partnership is a massive step forward in making Real American Beer available to millions more Americans,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “This is about more than just fast growth — it’s about building an iconic American brand that people want to celebrate. We see it when we roll into a new Real American Beer town and lines wrap around the block. We see it when the beer sells out in days. We see it in the comments, the shares, the photos, the stories.”

Real American Beer is available in 23 states and counting with more rollouts on the way. Follow Real American Beer on social for updates, new market announcements, new partnerships, promotions and upcoming retail expansions.

To find Walmart locations near you, visit Walmart.com , the Walmart Mobile App or our RAB Finder.

ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 23 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and X .

Media Contact:

press@therealamerican.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51847934-0b58-4e2f-b29c-4fa6c841bbf7