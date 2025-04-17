InnovAge Champions PACE at State Capitols to Protect Critical Care for Seniors

DENVER, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), the nation’s largest provider of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) based on participants served, has engaged staff, nationwide, to reinforce the critical need for this successful senior care program. InnovAge teams are meeting with lawmakers nationwide and building positive support among decision makers about the PACE program, known as healthcare’s “best kept secret.”

Currently available in 33 states and the District of Columbia–predominantly through a combination of Medicare and Medicaid funding–PACE provides intimately collaborative and highly coordinated care that addresses all aspects of health for seniors who might otherwise turn to nursing homes. Enrolled seniors receive in-home care, transportation, primary and specialty care, meals and nutrition, physical and occupational therapy, dental, hearing, and vision services, as well as have a place to socialize, exercise, and partake in activities and outings.

“This model is unique because PACE organizations are providers, payors, and care delivery systems, all rolled into one,” says InnovAge CEO Patrick Blair, “that helps to improve outcomes and participant satisfaction while also providing cost savings to our federal and state partners.”

“Federal or state policy makers who want to stand by seniors and make sure senior health needs are being met need to know that PACE is the time-tested, cost-effective, high-quality health care program,” says InnovAge SVP of External Affairs John Koehn.

“PACE is a model of care that is being increasingly recognized for its outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and the high quality of life it provides the seniors enrolled in the program,” said National PACE Association President and CEO Shawn Bloom. “As a result, we are seeing the highest rate of PACE growth in our history as more states and providers look to create and expand PACE to serve more seniors with long-term care needs.”

The Federal Department of Health and Human Services concluded in its 2021 report that PACE “stands out from our analysis as a consistently ‘high performer.’” And in 2022, research by the Bipartisan Policy Center found that PACE participants experience 44% fewer preventable hospitalizations compared to dually eligible Medicaid nursing home residents. The report also found that PACE saves state governments $6,000 per person annually of Medicaid per capita spending, on average (through reduced Medicaid payments), compared to nursing homes while providing high quality comprehensive care.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,480 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com