Lochem, 17 April 2025

Resolutions General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.





During the General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereinafter referred to as the 'General Meeting' and 'ForFarmers' respectively), held today, the shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2024 financial year and also approved the dividend proposal for the said financial year.



The dividend of € 0,20 per ordinary share will be paid to ForFarmers' shareholders entirely in cash, after deducting 15% dividend withholding tax. The ex-dividend date is April 23, 2025 and and the dividend will be paid on May 2, 2025.



Other resolutions

An advisory vote was cast in favour of the 2024 remuneration report (for 92,4%; against 7,6%).

Discharge was granted to each member of the Executive Board for the performance of their duties during the 2024 financial year.

Discharge was granted to each member of the Supervisory Board for the performance of his/her duties during the 2024 financial year.

KPMG Accountants N.V. has been appointed as auditor of ForFarmers to audit the 2025 financial statements and executive board report.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. has been appointed as auditor of ForFarmers to audit the 2026 financial and executive board report.

Ms. L. Beyen has been appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for the period of 4 years, therefore until the General Meeting of Shareholders 2029.

The Executive Board has been designated as the authorised body - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares limited to 10% of the issued ordinary shares for a period of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been designated as the authorised body - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights for a period of 18 months.

Authorisation was granted to the Executive Board - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board – to have ForFarmers acquire (other than without consideration) shares in its own share capital (irrespective of the type) up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of ForFarmers (determined at the time of the General Meeting). This authorisation provides the necessary flexibility to, among other things, optimise the capital structure and/or to fulfil obligations regarding (depositary receipts for) share-related incentive schemes.

The General Meeting of Shareholders has authorised ForFarmers to start a share buy-back programme.

Share Buyback Program for (Certificates of) Share-Related Remuneration Plans and Employee Participation Plans

Following the General Meeting of Shareholders and based on the aforementioned authorization, the Executive Board - with the approval of the Supervisory Board - has decided to commence a share buyback program on April 23, 2025. This program aims to fulfill ForFarmers' obligations under the (certificates of) share-related remuneration plans and employee participation plans running until 2027, for a maximum of 700,000 shares, with a maximum amount of €4,200,000. The program will end no later than December 31, 2025, or earlier if the program is completed. The progress of this buyback program will be announced weekly through a press release.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement For the Future of Farming”, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of around 9 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,700 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.