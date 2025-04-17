Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.63, a 14.5% increase over the same period in 2024
  • Return on assets rises to over 1.00%.
  • Net interest margin increased 30 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter.
  • Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower AOCI adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months March 31, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “The actions that we took in December 2024 to improve our capital and earnings have given us a great start to 2025. The portfolio repositioning has improved our net interest margin. That, coupled with strong annualized growth in loans and deposits, put us on a positive trajectory for 2025. We continue to benefit from lower deposit costs together with higher assets yields and our deposit growth has allowed us to lower our use of wholesale borrowings.”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “The capital that we raised in December 2024, has strengthened our balance sheet and will allow our Company to better weather any headwinds that come with global uncertainty. Although we do not have any international business per se, we do have customers who may have exposure to developing trade conditions. Because we are a community bank we are contacting our customers to determine how we can best assist them, if necessary. Additionally, we are being prudent regarding the opportunities in front of us, taking the time to assess the effects of changing economic circumstances.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except
per share data)
Year-Over YearLinked QuarterAdjusted Linked Quarter1 
 3 Months Ended3 Months Ended3 Months Ended 
 Mar-25Mar-24ChangeDec-24ChangeDec-24Change 
Net interest income17,857 14,710 3,14716,625 1,23216,625 1,232 
Net interest spread (fte)2.61% 2.08% 53 bps2.31% 30 bps2.31% 30 bps 
Net interest margin (fte)3.30% 2.80% 50 bps3.04% 26 bps3.04% 26 bps 
Net income (loss)5,773 4,433 1,340(12,651) 18,4243,119 2,654 
Diluted earnings per share0.63 0.55 0.08-1.54 -2.090.38 0.25 
Return on average assets1.01% 0.80% 21 bps-2.19% 320 bps0.54% 47 bps 
Return on tangible equity12.40% 11.65% 75 bps-30.77% (4,317 bps)7.59% 481 bps 
    

1 - The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures excluding the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

  • The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.
  • Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.
  • Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.
  • Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.
  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $0.81 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024 to $20.66 at March 31, 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in December 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets   
(Dollars in thousands)   
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024
Net (loss) income$(12,651) 
Average assets 2,299,732 
Return on average assets (annualized) -2.19%
Net (loss) income (12,651) 
Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 
Tax effect at 21% (4,192) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 
Average assets 2,299,732 
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)   
(Non-GAAP) 0.54%
    
    
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity   
(Dollars in thousands)   
    
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024
Net (loss) income$(12,651) 
Average shareholders' equity 192,981 
Average intangible assets 29,424 
Average tangible shareholders' equity 163,557 
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) -30.77%
Net (loss) income (12,651) 
Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 
Tax effect at 21% (4,192) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 
Average tangible shareholders' equity 163,557 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)   
(Non-GAAP) 7.59%
    
    
Adjusted Earnings Per Share   
(Dollars in thousands)   
    
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic$(1.54) 
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted$(1.54) 
Net (Loss) Income (12,651) 
Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 
Tax effect at 21% (4,192) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)$0.38 
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)$0.38 

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

  For the Period Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31
   2025   2024 
       
Average equity $218,194  $182,088 
Average goodwill and other intangibles  (29,409)  (29,476)
Average tangible equity $188,785  $152,612 
       

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com 

     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)    
 (unaudited)    
  March 31
  2025  2024 
ASSETS    
   Cash and due from banks$31,729 $19,519 
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 43,678  92,444 
          Cash and cash equivalents 75,407  111,963 
     
  Securities available for sale 408,742  398,374 
  Loans receivable 1,771,269  1,621,448 
  Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,442  18,020 
     Net loans receivable 1,750,827  1,603,428 
  Regulatory stock, at cost 7,616  6,545 
  Bank premises and equipment, net 20,273  18,057 
  Bank owned life insurance 46,914  45,869 
  Foreclosed real estate owned -  97 
  Accrued interest receivable 8,587  8,135 
  Deferred tax assets, net 17,859  21,642 
  Goodwill 29,266  29,266 
  Other intangible assets 136  202 
  Other assets 10,417  16,845 
          TOTAL ASSETS$2,376,044 $2,260,423 
     
LIABILITIES    
   Deposits:    
     Non-interest bearing demand$391,377 $383,362 
     Interest-bearing 1,613,071  1,455,636 
          Total deposits 2,004,448  1,838,998 
  Short-term borrowings -  60,055 
  Other borrowings 118,590  151,179 
  Accrued interest payable 13,864  11,737 
  Other liabilities 18,435  17,241 
            TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,155,337  2,079,210 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
  Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -  - 
  Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,    
         authorized: 20,000,000 shares,    
         issued: 2025: 9,489,398 shares, 2024: 8,310,847 shares 949  831 
  Surplus 126,785  97,893 
  Retained earnings 127,865  137,285 
  Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,979 shares, 2024: 200,690 shares (6,208) (5,397)
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,684) (49,399)
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 220,707  181,213 
     
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND    
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,376,044 $2,260,423 
     
     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
  (unaudited)    
   Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025  2024 
INTEREST INCOME    
    Loans receivable, including fees$25,988 $23,681 
    Securities 3,870  2,526 
    Other 226  731 
         Total Interest income 30,084  26,938 
     
INTEREST EXPENSE    
   Deposits 10,748  10,110 
   Short-term borrowings 458  336 
   Other borrowings 1,021  1,782 
        Total Interest expense 12,227  12,228 
NET INTEREST INCOME 17,857  14,710 
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES$857 $(624)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 17,000  15,334 
     
     
OTHER INCOME    
    Service charges and fees 1,513  1,343 
    Income from fiduciary activities 325  238 
    Gains on sales of loans, net 47  6 
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 286  268 
    Other 180  151 
           Total other income 2,351  2,006 
     
OTHER EXPENSES    
      Salaries and employee benefits 6,472  6,135 
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,378  1,261 
      Data processing and related operations 1,085  1,022 
      Taxes, other than income 192  93 
      Professional fees 659  585 
      FDIC Insurance assessment 406  361 
      Foreclosed real estate 4  21 
      Amortization of intangibles 15  19 
      Other 1,853  2,235 
             Total other expenses 12,064  11,732 
     
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 7,287  5,608 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,514  1,175 
NET INCOME$5,773 $4,433 
     
Basic earnings per share$0.63 $0.55 
     
Diluted earnings per share$0.63 $0.55 
       


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                  
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024
 Average Average Average Average Average Average 
 BalanceInterest   Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  BalanceInterest    Rate  
 (2)(1)(3) (2)(1)(3) (2)(1)(3) 
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks$20,802 $226 4.41 %$46,629 $574 4.90 %$53,930 $730 5.44 %
   Securities available for sale:                  
     Taxable 408,427  3,623 3.60   404,777  2,434 2.39   402,275  2,147 2.15  
     Tax-exempt (1) 44,242  312 2.86   65,628  449 2.72   69,880  481 2.77  
        Total securities available for sale (1) 452,669  3,935 3.53   470,405  2,883 2.44   472,155  2,628 2.24  
     Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,743,572  26,120 6.08   1,690,650  26,246 6.18   1,612,106  23,775 5.93  
        Total interest-earning assets  2,217,043  30,281 5.54   2,207,684  29,703 5.35   2,138,191  27,133 5.10  
Non-interest earning assets:                  
   Cash and due from banks 28,705      27,283      24,593     
   Allowance for credit losses (20,154)     (18,741)     (19,096)    
   Other assets 93,131      83,506      73,692     
        Total non-interest earning assets  101,682      92,048      79,189     
Total Assets $2,318,725     $2,299,732     $2,217,380     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
   Interest-bearing demand and money market$546,884 $2,801 2.08  $528,330 $3,017 2.27  $449,825 $2,311 2.07  
   Savings 211,905  142 0.27   209,362  162 0.31   235,545  250 0.43  
   Time 793,803  7,805 3.99   764,819  7,805 4.06   725,199  7,549 4.19  
      Total interest-bearing deposits  1,552,592  10,748 2.81   1,502,511  10,984 2.91   1,410,569  10,110 2.88  
Short-term borrowings 44,297  458 4.19   46,267  348 2.99   57,997  336 2.33  
Other borrowings 93,549  1,021 4.43   133,620  1,528 4.55   155,498  1,782 4.61  
   Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,690,438  12,227 2.93   1,682,398  12,860 3.04   1,624,064  12,228 3.03  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                  
   Demand deposits 380,544      394,001      386,066     
   Other liabilities 29,549      30,352      25,162     
      Total non-interest bearing liabilities  410,093      424,353      411,228     
   Stockholders' equity 218,194      192,981      182,088     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,318,725     $2,299,732     $2,217,380     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)   18,054 2.61 %   16,843 2.31 %   14,905 2.08 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (197)     (218)     (195)  
Net interest income  $17,857     $16,625     $14,710   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)    3.30 %    3.04 %    2.80 %
                   
                   
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.              
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.               
(3) Annualized                  
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.              
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.              


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
     
For the Three Months Ended March 31 2025  2024 
     
Net interest income$17,857 $14,710 
Net income 5,773  4,433 
     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.61% 2.08%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.30% 2.80%
Return on average assets 1.01% 0.80%
Return on average equity 10.73% 9.79%
Return on average tangible equity 12.40% 11.68%
Basic earnings per share$0.63 $0.55 
Diluted earnings per share$0.63 $0.55 
     
As of March 31 2025  2024 
     
Total assets$2,376,044 $2,260,423 
Total loans receivable 1,771,269  1,621,448 
Allowance for credit losses 20,442  18,020 
Total deposits 2,004,448  1,838,998 
Stockholders' equity 220,707  181,213 
Trust assets under management 198,761  202,020 
     
Book value per share$23.84 $22.34 
Tangible book value per share$20.66 $18.71 
Equity to total assets 9.29% 8.02%
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.15% 1.11%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45% 0.23%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33% 0.17%
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)          
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
  2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks$31,729$27,562$47,072$29,903$19,519
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 43,678 44,777 35,808 39,492 92,444
Cash and cash equivalents 75,407 72,339 82,880 69,395 111,963
           
Securities available for sale 408,742 397,846 396,891 397,578 398,374
Loans receivable 1,771,269 1,713,638 1,675,139 1,641,356 1,621,448
Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,442 19,843 18,699 17,807 18,020
Net loans receivable 1,750,827 1,693,795 1,656,440 1,623,549 1,603,428
Regulatory stock, at cost 7,616 13,366 6,329 6,443 6,545
Bank owned life insurance 46,914 46,657 46,382 46,121 45,869
Bank premises and equipment, net 20,273 19,657 18,503 18,264 18,057
Foreclosed real estate owned - - - - 97
Goodwill and other intangibles 29,402 29,418 29,433 29,449 29,468
Other assets 36,863 44,384 42,893 44,517 46,622
TOTAL ASSETS$2,376,044$2,317,462$2,279,751$2,235,316$2,260,423
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand$391,377$381,479$420,967$391,849$383,362
Interest-bearing deposits 1,613,071 1,477,684 1,434,284 1,419,323 1,455,636
Total deposits 2,004,448 1,859,163 1,855,251 1,811,172 1,838,998
Borrowings 118,590 214,862 197,412 210,422 211,234
Other liabilities 32,299 29,929 31,434 31,534 28,978
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,155,337 2,103,954 2,084,097 2,053,128 2,079,210
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 220,707 213,508 195,654 182,188 181,213
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,376,044$2,317,462$2,279,751$2,235,316$2,260,423
           


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP          
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Three months ended 2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$25,988 $26,122 $25,464 $24,121 $23,681 
Securities 3,870  2,789  2,526  2,584  2,526 
Other 226  574  497  966  731 
Total interest income 30,084  29,485  28,487  27,671  26,938 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 10,748  10,984  10,553  10,687  10,110 
Borrowings 1,479  1,876  2,003  2,059  2,118 
Total interest expense 12,227  12,860  12,556  12,746  12,228 
NET INTEREST INCOME 17,857  16,625  15,931  14,925  14,710 
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 857  1,604  1,345  347  (624)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION          
FOR CREDIT LOSSES 17,000  15,021  14,586  14,578  15,334 
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,513  1,595  1,517  1,504  1,343 
Income from fiduciary activities 325  224  256  225  238 
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities -  (19,962) -  -  - 
Gains on sales of loans, net 47  50  103  36  6 
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned -  -  -  32  - 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 286  275  261  253  268 
Other 180  159  158  157  151 
Total other income 2,351  (17,659) 2,295  2,207  2,006 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 6,472  6,690  6,239  5,954  6,135 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,378  1,291  1,269  1,229  1,261 
Foreclosed real estate 4  9  9  15  21 
FDIC insurance assessment 406  335  339  309  361 
Other 3,804  5,094  4,175  3,937  3,954 
Total other expenses 12,064  13,419  12,031  11,444  11,732 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 7,287  (16,057) 4,850  5,341  5,608 
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 1,514  (3,406) 1,006  1,128  1,175 
NET (LOSS) INCOME$5,773 $(12,651)$3,844 $4,213 $4,433 
           
Basic (loss) earnings per share$0.63 $(1.54)$0.48 $0.52 $0.55 
           
Diluted (loss) earnings per share$0.63 $(1.54)$0.48 $0.52 $0.55 
           
Book Value per share$23.84 $23.02 $24.18 $22.52 $22.34 
Tangible Book Value per share 20.66  19.85  20.54  18.88  18.71 
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01% -2.19% 0.68% 0.75% 0.80%
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.73% -26.08% 8.09% 9.41% 9.79%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 12.40% -30.77% 9.58% 11.26% 11.68%
           
Net interest spread (fte) 2.61% 2.31% 2.23% 2.06% 2.08%
Net interest margin (fte) 3.30% 3.04% 2.99% 2.80% 2.80%
           
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15% 1.16% 1.12% 1.08% 1.11%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.07% 0.12% 0.08% 0.13% 0.08%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45% 0.46% 0.47% 0.47% 0.23%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33% 0.34% 0.35% 0.34% 0.17%

