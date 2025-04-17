DTE Energy schedules first quarter 2025 earnings release, conference call

DETROIT, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at dteenergy.com/investors. The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada toll free is: (888) 510-2008. The telephone dial-in USA toll is: (646) 960-0306 and the Canada dial-in toll is: (289) 514-5035. The passcode is 4987588. The webcast will be archived on the DTE Energy website at dteenergy.com/investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

For more information, members of the media may contact:

Dan Miner, DTE Energy: 313.235.5555



For further information, analysts may call:

Matt Krupinski, DTE Energy: 313.235.6649

John Dermody, DTE Energy: 313.235.8750