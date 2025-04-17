Overwatch Drives Q1 Renewals and Recurring Revenue Momentum as Partners Lean into Strategy

BATAVIA, Ill., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading provider of managed cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strong start in the first quarter of 2025, marked by renewed and expanded commitments from partners across its channel ecosystem. These Q1 wins demonstrate accelerating alignment with High Wire - Overwatch’s bundled strategy, offering partners simplified, high-impact cybersecurity services designed to scale quickly and deliver consistent, recurring revenue.

Among the renewals was a multi-year agreement with Data Spindle, a long-standing partner focusing on the Overwatch CORE bundle. This foundational offering delivers requisite protection across network, email, endpoint, and phishing vectors. It streamlines deployment and support while helping partners eliminate the friction of multi-solution sales cycles.

“Overwatch allows us to simplify cybersecurity solutions for our clients, eliminating the friction of multiple proposals, approvals, and lengthy decision-making processes,” said Dave Sgro, CEO of Dataspindle LLC. “Relying on any single offering is like installing a state-of-the-art security system but leaving the front door unlocked. Overwatch’s integrated cybersecurity enables us to provide truly effective, proactive security for our clients who report a drastic reduction, if not total elimination, of malicious email threats.”

Another Q1 agreement with a national technology services firm further underscores partner confidence in Overwatch’s ability to deliver real operational value and long-term ROI. Archetype SC supports a broad portfolio of public sector and critical infrastructure clients. It expanded its investment in Overwatch’s integrated services, citing alignment with its strategy and a shared commitment to scalable delivery.

“Our continued investment in Overwatch reflects our confidence in their team’s ability to consistently deliver operational value at scale,” said Joseph Bonanno, CEO of Archetype SC. “As our clients face increasingly complex challenges in cybersecurity and compliance, Overwatch’s integrated services align seamlessly with our strategy to provide scalable, outcome-driven solutions across the public sector and critical infrastructure landscape. This partnership further strengthens Archetype SC’s position as a trusted MSP and MSSP, enabling us to deliver deeper visibility, faster response times, and broader protection, while maintaining the flexibility and service excellence our clients expect.”

These partner perspectives reflect a common experience: Overwatch combines hard-working, behind-the-scenes execution with thoughtful engagement and seamless support.

“Partnering with Overwatch has been a game-changer. Their managed SOC platform, combined with expert human support, gives us the tools and confidence to deliver better client outcomes without adding effort or complexity,” shared Tony Cristiano, partner and Director of vCTO at Nebulas Technology LLC. “This isn’t just another vendor relationship—it’s a real partnership. The technology is top-notch, the team is responsive, and the collaboration has been seamless.”

“Our partners are leaning into our ‘Unfair Advantage’ approach because it empowers them to do more with less, delivering enterprise-grade protection at scale while simplifying operations,” said Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire - Overwatch. “By enabling them to meet adversaries at the most frequently exploited vectors - endpoints, email, users, and networks - we’re helping protect our mutual customers more effectively and profitably. That’s how we’re reshaping the economics of cybersecurity across the channel.”

With a fully U.S.-based 24/7 Security Operations Center, a growing partner network, and a disciplined focus on hyperautomation and multi-vector threat protection, Overwatch continues to gain ground in a competitive managed cybersecurity landscape. The company's strategy is designed to reduce complexity for partners and end users and drive consistent recurring revenue with margin-rich services that scale.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

