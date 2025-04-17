Tilray Beverages Launches Cruisies, a New Line of Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Beverages, the U.S. beverage division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) announces the introduction of Cruisies, a new line of refreshing, ready-to-drink cocktails designed to enhance summer vibes.





Cruisies' initial product lineup includes:

Blood Orange Vodka Soda: The vibrant zest of blood orange is expertly blended with smooth vodka to create a refreshing beverage suitable for any occasion.



Golf Tea: The perfect blend of smooth vodka, refreshing tea, and tart lemonade. A non-carbonated delight designed for relaxation on or off the course.



Cuba Libre: The classic taste of a rich rum, crisp cola, and a hint of lime for a refreshing escape.



"Cruises are an exciting addition to our portfolio of craft brands because they, taste good, are not too strong, and fit our customers’ social lifestyles," says Carrie Shafir, Senior Brand Director at Tilray Beverages East Coast Brands. "We are launching Crusies on Long Island's East End this summer with plans to expand far beyond the Northeast."

All Cruisies flavors are available in 4-packs of 12-oz cans with 6% ABV. Cruisies are now available at wine & spirits retailers and on-premise accounts across Long Island, New York. Plans to expand in the fall by leveraging Tilray’s best-in-class distribution network are underway, with new products expected in 2026.

About Cruisies

Cruisies is a line of ready-to-drink spirits-based cocktails from Tilray Beverages. Each of our bar-quality cocktail offerings are available in 4-packs of 12-oz cans with a sessionable 6% ABV, and are currently available at wine & spirits retailers and on-premise accounts across Long Island, New York. With Cruisies, we are living the No Frills, Good Life. It’s for when the bikes and boards are ready and the cooler’s packed. For when the afternoon breeze picks up on the beach or boat. For when the sun’s dropping down and the vibes are picking up. Out of the can, over-ice, on-the go. Keep it Cruisie.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fd42eb7-d9f2-43b3-92f0-7c870ff5bcc4