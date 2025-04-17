Runway Growth Finance Corp. Provides First Quarter 2025 Portfolio Update

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today provided an operational and portfolio update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“In the first quarter of 2025, Runway Growth originated high quality financing solutions to several of our existing portfolio companies within the resilient sectors of technology, healthcare and consumer services,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “As we navigate the current market environment, we are focused on underwriting discipline in our continued effort to preserve credit quality. With the close of the acquisition of Runway Growth’s investment adviser by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P. in the first quarter of 2025, we are leveraging our shared expertise and resources to act thoughtfully on attractive opportunities that we believe will drive growth and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Originations

In the first quarter of 2025, Runway Growth funded three investments in existing portfolio companies. These include:

Completion of a new $55 million investment to existing portfolio company, Route 92 Medical Inc. (“Route 92”), funding $35 million at close, which refinanced Route 92’s existing senior term loan;

Completion of a $13 million follow-on investment to existing portfolio company, Elevate Services, Inc.; and

Completion of a new $2.7 million investment to existing portfolio company, Marley Spoon SE.



Liquidity Events

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, Runway Growth experienced the following liquidity events in its investment portfolio:

Full principal repayment of the Company’s senior secured term loan to Gynesonics, Inc. of $25.6 million, combined with liquidation of the Company’s holdings in Gynesonics, Inc. preferred stock, for total proceeds of $37.4 million;

Partial principal repayment of the Company’s senior secured term loan to FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. of $11.3 million;

Liquidation of the Company’s holdings of Quantum Corporation’s common stock for total proceeds of $0.7 million; and

Other scheduled loan principal amortization payments of $3.7 million.

Portfolio Construction and Management

Runway Growth is a credit-first organization, carefully structured to focus on what it believes to be the highest quality, late-stage companies in the venture debt market. The Company seeks to uphold industry-leading investment standards as well as disciplined underwriting and monitoring of its portfolio. Runway Growth is positioned as a preferred lender in the venture debt space, supporting and working closely with companies to help them reach their full growth potential. Since inception, the Company has focused on the fastest growing sectors of the economy, including healthcare, technology and select consumer services and products industries.

As of March 31, 2025, the Runway Growth portfolio included 46 debt investments to 31 portfolio companies and 84 equity investments in 47 portfolio companies, including 26 portfolio companies where Runway Growth holds both a debt and equity investment. Investments were comprised of late and growth-stage businesses in the technology, healthcare and select consumer services and products industries. Runway Growth’s normal business operations include frequent communication with portfolio companies.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment adviser that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Important Disclosures

Strategies described involve special risks that should be evaluated carefully before a decision is made to invest. Not all of the risks and other significant aspects of these strategies are discussed herein. Please see a more detailed discussion of these risk factors and other related risks in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K in the section entitled “Risk Factors”, which may be obtained on the Company’s website, www.runwaygrowth.com, or the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

IR Contacts:

Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners, rway@prosek.com

Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, tr@runwaygrowth.com