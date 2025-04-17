Atlas Air Worldwide Partners with Cirque du Soleil to Deliver the Magic of LUZIA to New York City

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (“Atlas”), a leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, and Cirque du Soleil today released a behind-the-scenes video capturing the extraordinary logistics of transporting the spectacular show, LUZIA, using two B747-400 Freighters flying from Sydney, Australia to New York City in March for its North American tour. While the visually stunning production inspired by the vibrant culture and landscapes of Mexico has typically moved by sea between continents and by road within countries, this marks the first time since 2019 that the show traveled by air cargo, enabling a two-month faster transition.

With limited time to move LUZIA following its final performance in Sydney, Cirque du Soleil’s custom-designed sets and props required a meticulously coordinated and secure transportation process. To accomplish this, Atlas integrated closely with Cirque du Soleil’s logistics operations to ensure seamless transport for the show’s highly anticipated premier night in New York.

Throughout the journey from Sydney Airport (SYD) to New York's JFK Airport, Atlas and Cirque du Soleil documented the entire operation. The exclusive video, now available: Behind the Scenes: Cirque du Soleil Taking Flight with Atlas Air, showcases this unique collaboration and the coordination involved in moving this breathtaking production. The footage highlights the expertise required to transport one of the world's most iconic entertainment brands, from loading a first-of-its-kind rain curtain and 20-foot-long treadmills (converted from mine conveyors and each weighing 4,500 kilograms), to ensuring the safe arrival of specialized lighting, sound, and water elements.

“As a trusted leader in aviation logistics, we are proud to have supported Cirque du Soleil in bringing LUZIA to North America,” said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “From massive stage elements to intricate performance equipment, our expertise enabled the safe and timely delivery of this extraordinary production. This partnership highlights our commitment to excellence, allowing spectacular shows like LUZIA to inspire audiences across the globe.”

"Moving this show required immense planning," said Duncan Fisher, Chief Show Operations Officer at Cirque du Soleil. "This wasn’t just logistics—it enabled dreams to take flight. Everything must function like clockwork, just as our artists work in perfect harmony to create an unforgettable experience. We are thrilled to partner with Atlas on this journey, ensuring our equipment arrived safely and on time for our New York premiere."

Cirque du Soleil has performed in 86 countries across six continents, bringing awe-inspiring productions to more than 400 million people over four decades. With tight schedules and complex staging requirements, delivering their captivating performances requires partners who understand and can adapt to the unique challenges of touring productions. Atlas' expertise in specialized air cargo solutions makes it an ideal partner, ensuring Cirque du Soleil's productions arrive on schedule and ready to inspire audiences around the world.

Beginning its North American Tour on Randalls Island in New York City on March 6, LUZIA marks Cirque du Soleil’s first Big Top show in the city in nine years. Additional tour stops include Montreal, QC (starting May 15), Washington, DC (starting September 6), and Atlanta, GA (starting November 9). For more information on LUZIA and upcoming performances, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group:

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

