Western Financial Group Champions Earth Day with Community Cleanup Initiatives

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Communities Foundation, the non-profit arm of Western Financial Group, is proud to participate in multi-location community clean-up and tree planting initiatives celebrating Earth Day (April 22). Thanks to an unwavering commitment to sustainability and care for our staff, customers, and the communities in which we live and work, Canada’s Insurance Broker works to create safe places across the country.

As Western’s CEO Grant Ostir recently announced, our bold 2025 strategy and growth plans require company-wide dedication to providing a sense of security and care for our customers and local communities.

“Ambitious goals and growth only happen when we’re taking care of each other, our customers and our environments in which we live, play and work,” said Nancy Green-Bolton, Western Communities Foundation Board Chair and Western Financial Group Chief Operating Officer. “As a proudly Canadian company, these Earth Day activities reflect our dedication to creating safe places and thriving communities across the country.”

Our local teams will participate in various cleanup activities across the regions we serve, including British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Cleanup Event Details – PHOTO OPP:

British Columbia

Oak Bay (Victoria), BC Event: Earth Day Power Hour Community Clean-Up Date & Time: April 22, 12pm-1pm Location: Oak Bay Brach, 2067 Cadboro Bay Rd

Kelowna, BC Event: City of Kelowna Adopt a Stream Clean-up Date & Time: April 22, 9am-11:30am and 2:30-5pm Location : Kelowna Harvey Branch, 2025 Harvey Ave

Cranbrook, BC Event: Wildsight Co-Community Clean-Up Date & Time: April 26, 10am-1pm Location: Western Financial Place, 1777 2 St N



Alberta

Okotoks, AB Event: Town of Okotoks Community Clean-Up and Tree Planting Date & Time: May 10, 9am-12pm Location: Sheep River Shelter (Lions Campground), 99 Woodhaven Dr

Spruce Grove, AB Event: Spruce Up Spruce Grove Community Clean-Up and Tree Planting Date & Time: May 24, 1-4pm Location: 455 King Street, adjacent to the Community Gardens



Ontario

King City, ON Event: King City Community Tree Planting Date & Time: May 10, 1am-3pm Location: Dean Plummer Park, Nobleton



“Sustainability and social impact play a big role in our everyday operations at Western,” said Michelle Mak, Director, Western Communities Foundation. “We actively support a variety of inclusive and environmental initiatives throughout the year that positively impact local communities, and we encourage team members, regardless of role or location, to get involved. It's an opportunity to demonstrate care and kindness in action."

For more information about our Earth Day initiatives and Western Communities Foundation, visit westerngives.ca. To learn more about Western Financial Group and our commitment to social impact and sustainability, visit westernfinancialgroup.ca.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include Community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and The Western Community Care Program where our teams actively raise funds for local causes. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do—it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

