As a health and wellness professional I get asked all the time what are the best ways to support female health especially for women over 50.

At this stage of life gut balance becomes even more important due to age related changes due to the menopause with metabolism, hormone levels and immune function being the main concern.

Probiotics are essential for digestive health, immune function and overall vitality. But not all probiotics are created equal and finding the right probiotic supplements for older women is key.

When a woman reaches her 50's she may be showing signs and symptoms of the menopause.

In this guide I’ll share the best probiotic supplement for women over 50 that can help with digestion, immune support and even hormone balance so you can stay healthy and vibrant as you age.

Why YourBiology Is the Most Effective and Best-Selling Probiotic for Women

Supports digestion and reduces bloating : Helps improve gut health, ease digestion, and eliminate uncomfortable bloating.

: Helps improve gut health, ease digestion, and eliminate uncomfortable bloating. Balances vaginal flora : Specifically designed to address yeast overgrowth and support vaginal health.

: Specifically designed to address yeast overgrowth and support vaginal health. Promotes glowing skin : Contains Lactobacillus paracasei to enhance skin hydration and protect the skin barrier for a youthful appearance.

: Contains Lactobacillus paracasei to enhance skin hydration and protect the skin barrier for a youthful appearance. Boosts mood and energy : Improves serotonin levels and includes Vitamin D3 to enhance mood and increase energy, especially during hormonal changes.

: Improves serotonin levels and includes Vitamin D3 to enhance mood and increase energy, especially during hormonal changes. Improves weight management : Curbs appetite, promotes fat breakdown, and supports a faster metabolism for a leaner look.

YourBiology is a premium probiotic formula created specifically for women, earning its reputation as one of the most effective and best-selling probiotics on the market.

Designed with 10 scientifically-backed strains delivering 20 billion CFUs, this unique blend supports gut health, digestion, energy, skin radiance, and balanced vaginal flora. What truly sets YourBiology apart is its focus on women’s unique needs, making it especially beneficial for perimenopausal and postmenopausal women facing hormonal shifts, sluggish digestion, and mood fluctuations.

For perimenopausal and postmenopausal women, YourBiology’s probiotics help combat bloating, irregular bowel movements, and weight gain by improving digestion and curbing appetite. The inclusion of Lactobacillus paracasei supports skin health, reducing dryness and promoting a youthful glow. Added Vitamin D3 further strengthens bones and boosts mood, vital during menopause.

Unlike many probiotics, YourBiology’s vegan capsules are specially designed to survive stomach acid, ensuring live bacteria reach the gut. Positive reviews highlight reduced bloating, improved energy, better moods, and even weight loss.

With a 60-day money-back guarantee, YourBiology stands out for its proven results, making it the go-to probiotic for women navigating life’s hormonal transitions. Experience the benefits risk-free and join thousands of women feeling their best every day!

Probiotics and Healthy Gut Microbiome

Bacteria species from the Lactobacillus family feature prominently in most top probiotic formulations.

Lactobacillus bacteria is one of the most prevalent probiotics in the vaginal microbiome. Menopause can change the vaginal microbiome for the worse, causing many women over 50 to experience issues with bacterial vaginosis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Probiotic brands that provide Lactobacillus bacteria support improvements in vaginal health. These bacterial tweaks help reduce the likelihood of vaginal infections of this type.

Research suggests menopause may also increase the risk of atherosclerosis in women. Study data indicates Lactobacillus bacteria may help prevent this from happening.

You can get Lactobacillus bacteria from yogurts. Most gut health supplements provide it too. However, to fully appreciate why the probiotic products we recommend are so good, you need to dig deeper and look at the probiotic species they provide.

Certain species from the Lactobacillus family have abilities that make them very appropriate choices for all women who are over 50 and/or going through menopause.

We rank YourBiology Gut+ as the top dietary supplements for most women who are dealing with issues related to menopause or are likely to be doing so in the near future. It's a high-quality probiotic pill that has been designed for women from the ground up.

The result of many years of research and development, YourBiology Gut+ is specially formulated to be beneficial to women of all ages from 18 years old to age 50 and over.

Some of the benefits the supplement provides, such as healthier-looking skin, will appeal to women of all ages. Other benefits will appeal to women at the lower or upper levels of the scale. It's the probiotic version of one size fits all.

As is the case with most good probiotics, YourBiology Gut+ is primarily marketed as a gut health product. However, the manufacturer also points out the supplement's value in several other areas including increasing vitality and reducing stress.

YourBiology Gut+ helps prevent bloating as well. This is a useful benefit because bloating is common among women of all ages.

The manufacturer highlights the presence of probiotic strains that can help ease the transition through menopause. Unless you are already familiar with the strains and what they can do, you may never realize what a good probiotic this is for women aged 50 and over.

YourBiology Gut+l provides 20 billion culture-forming units (CFU) per dose. Most of them are from the Lactobacillus family.

Although you can only buy YourBiology from the official site, the manufacturer offers some cracking money-savings deals and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Why Should a 50 Year Old Female Use Yourbiology?

In addition to providing useful species of probiotic bacteria, YourBiology Gut+ also contains prebiotic fiber. This feeds the bacteria, helping it to multiply.

The best probiotic fiber is FOS (fructooligosaccharides) and that's what YourBiology Gut+ provides.

YourBiology Gut+ also utilizes Maktrek delivery technology.

Maktrek is a special coating that prevents the pills from breaking down in the stomach. By the time the probiotics are released, they are safely in the gut.

Women who are approaching 50 will need to increase beneficial bacteria in their gut for several reasons:

Boost gut health and digestive system Improve vaginal health and reduce yeast infections Boost overall health resulting in a healthy immune system Improve urinary tract health and irritable bowel syndrome symptoms

Key Probiotic Strains and Species

YourBiology Gut+ provides generous doses of Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and Lactobacillus paracasei. For women who are over 50 or going through menopause, these three probiotic species rank among the best.

Let's begin by taking a look at Lactobacillus acidophilus.

Research shows this probiotic species can offer significant reductions in the symptoms of menopause.

Available to read online, the research is time-consuming to process but is highly supportive of using Lactobacillus acidophilus as a probiotic treatment for menopause.

The researchers even highlight the value of using Lactobacillus acidophilus as a safe and natural alternative to HRT. [7]

Menopausal weight gain is another problem that's common among women who are over 50. If you have this problem or worry you may do so in the future, you need to be aware that Lactobacillus acidophilus is one of the best probiotics for supporting weight loss.

There are some doubts about how Lactobacillus acidophilus influences fat loss but some research suggests it may do so by activating brown adipose tissue (BAT). [8]

Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei are excellent inclusions as well. Both these probiotic species have research-backed credentials in many areas and help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

The risk of osteoporosis becomes greater after menopause. That's one of the reasons some women risk HRT. Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei are two of the best probiotic alternatives. [9]

Lactobacillus paracasei is another probiotic that supports weight loss so it will support the abilities Lactobacillus acidophilus has in this area. [10]

What are the Symptoms of Menopause?

Although this list is not complete, menopausal women generally have to contend with some or all of the following symptoms.

Anxiety

Insomnia

Hot flashes

Night sweats

Mood swings

Vaginal dryness

Reduced immune health

Compromised digestive health

Impaired skin health

Greater susceptibility to vaginal infections

Reduced interest in sex

Worsening of memory

Poor concentration

Weak bones/osteoporosis

What are the Most Common Treatments for Menopause?

These days, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is the most common menopause treatment. Many women over 50 are happy to go this route and, although there are alternative treatments, estrogen pills are the most popular option.

However, although HRT is considered a safe and practical treatment for most menopausal women, it can present side effects.

For some women, the side effects of HRT may even be more unpleasant than the symptoms they were experiencing due to menopause. This is another issue that comes down to the luck of the draw.

HRT side effects can include:

Nausea

Bloating

Headaches

Muscle cramps in the legs

Tenderness and/or swelling of the breasts.

The HRT side effects listed above generally only last for a few weeks. Unfortunately, HRT also has the potential to cause blood clots and strokes.

Research from the University of Nottingham suggests the risk of blood clots and strokes varies according to the type of HRT, with estrogen pills (the most popular option) being the most dangerous.

Data from the study shows that women who had taken HRT tablets were 58% more likely to develop blood clots within 90 days. [2]

Although many menopausal women may be unaware of the results of the aforementioned study, most are aware HRT can present these risks and often decide to choose safer alternatives. Taking probiotics are one of the options some of them choose.

What are Probiotics?

Today, in 2025, when people hear the term probiotic, they tend to associate it with the "good" type of bacteria that lives in the gut. However, although most probiotics are bacteria, the human gut also contains other useful microbes.

In this case, there is no need to complicate matters because the probiotics that are best for women who are over 50 and/or going through menopause are bacteria.

The healthy bacteria and other beneficial microbes in the human gut do not live there alone. The gut also contains harmful species of bacteria and other pathogens.

Fortunately, your good gut bacteria fight these nasties, keeping their numbers under control.

However, if something disrupts the delicate balance within the gut microbiome, it can cause many problems, such as allergies, rashes, and weight gain.

Taking a high-quality probiotic supplement every day is a good way to maintain harmony within the gut and optimize overall health.

Due to the variety of probiotic warriors, they provide the gut health supplements that work best for women over 50 and for controlling the symptoms of menopause, offering numerous additional health benefits as well.

Choosing the Best Probiotic Supplement: (for menopause and gut health)

As we already pointed out, all the best gut health supplements provide multiple benefits. One thing all the premium digestive health products do is boost immune function.

This ability alone is helpful to women going through the change because research shows menopause can weaken immunity. [3]

However, although this is a noteworthy ability, all the probiotics we recommend for mid-life and menopause offer help in other areas as well.

Finding the most effective probiotic for menopause is not easy though. The manufacturers of the brands that have the most to offer seldom focus on their chosen probiotics' value in this area.

Unless you are familiar with the bacteria species and know what they are capable of, you are unlikely to locate the most relevant supplement options.

When we chose the topprobiotics for women over 50, we did not look at the marketing claims. We concentrated on the bacteria content instead and only selected supplement that contain the correct species. The focus was on digestive and vaginal health - the two issues that women over 50 should address post menopause.

Why should you take our word for it that these probiotic species are the best? You shouldn't. Nor do you have to. We have provided links to all relevant studies in the resources section at the bottom of the page.

Why is it Important for a Woman in Her 50's to Improve Her Digestive Health?

In her 50s, a woman begins to face numerous challenges due to physiological changes brought about by aging. Of these, one of the most important is promoting and maintaining good digestive health.

Poor digestion can cause several uncomfortable symptoms including bloating and abdominal pain. If not managed properly, it may lead to more serious conditions such as gastric ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome or peptic ulcer disease.

For this reason, it is essential for women in their 50's to pay close attention to their digestive health by eating nutritious foods and monitoring their intake of sodium, saturated fat and sugar. If they opt for medications that could potentially affect their digestion, they should also consult with their doctor beforehand.

Implementing regular exercise into their routine can also help improve digestive health and the digestive system since exercising helps break up gas build-up which can be an indicator of poor digestion.

Taking proactive steps towards a healthy digestive system now will ultimately benefit a woman's overall well-being in the long run. Probiotic supplementation with a female friendly brand such as Yourboliogy Gut+ is also highly recommended

Effective Probiotics for Menopausal Women

What is FOS?

FOS is short for fructooligosaccharides. These prebiotic compounds are naturally occurring in many foods including chicory, garlic, and asparagus.

The human digestive organs cannot process FOS so it offers no nutritional value and arrives in the gut intact, where probiotic bacteria use it as food.

What is CFU?

CFU is an acronym. It's short for colony-forming unit. It estimates the number of microbial cells in bacteria fungi and viruses. The higher the CFU, the higher the number of microbes.

All the best working and most effective probiotics are 20-55 billion CFU (colony forming units)

How long does it take probiotics to work?

Some benefits, such as improvements in digestion, may become apparent within just a few days but everyone responds to probiotics differently.

Certain benefits, such as weight loss and skin health, take longer. However, most people start noticing overall health benefits within 2-3 weeks.

What is the best probiotic for females over 50?

The lactobacillus family of probiotic strains are best suited to female gut health and the best for women over 50. Yourbiology Gut+ contains all of the lactobacillus family in a total of 20 billion cfu's making it the most effective brand of probiotic supplement for women 50 and over.

FAQs: Best Probiotics for Women Over 50 and Menopause

1. Why are probiotics important for women over 50?

Probiotics are essential for women over 50 because they support gut health, which can decline with age. They also help manage menopause-related symptoms such as bloating, weight gain, hormonal imbalances, and weakened immune function.

2. Can probiotics help with menopause and perimenopause symptoms?

Yes! Probiotics can ease menopause and perimenopause symptoms by promoting better digestion, supporting vaginal health, and boosting serotonin levels, which can improve mood and reduce stress. Some strains, like Lactobacillus paracasei, even help with skin hydration and radiance.

3. What are the most effective probiotics for menopausal women?

Look for probiotics with strains like Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Bifidobacterium bifidum, which support digestion, vaginal flora, and immune health. Formulas with added Vitamin D3 are especially beneficial for bone health during menopause and postmenopause.

4. Can probiotics help with weight management after 40?

Yes, certain probiotic strains can boost metabolism, curb appetite, and help break down fat. Women over 40 often find probiotics useful for managing weight as hormonal changes can lead to fat gain.

5. How do probiotics benefit vaginal health in older women?

Probiotics help balance vaginal flora, reducing the risk of yeast infections and bacterial imbalances, which are more common during menopause and postmenopause.

6. How long does it take to see results?

Most women notice improvements in digestion, mood, and energy within 2–4 weeks of consistent use. For long-term benefits, such as weight management and improved skin, 2–3 months may be needed.

7. Are probiotics safe for women over 40?

Yes, probiotics are safe and beneficial. Choose high-quality, clinically-backed formulas like YourBiology Gut+, which are specifically designed for women and contain no harmful additives.

8. Do probiotics need to be refrigerated?

Not all probiotics require refrigeration. Shelf-stable options, like YourBiology Gut+, are convenient and designed to survive stomach acid, ensuring live bacteria reach your gut.

9. Can probiotics improve skin during menopause?

Absolutely! Certain probiotic strains, like Lactobacillus paracasei, support skin hydration, reduce dryness, and enhance the skin barrier, providing a glowing and youthful appearance.

10. What is the best probiotic for women over 50?

The best probiotics for women over 50 include strains that support gut health, immune function, vaginal health, and skin hydration. YourBiology Gut+ is a top choice, offering 20 billion CFUs, 10 powerful strains, Vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes tailored to women’s needs.

