Liberty Military Housing Strengthens Financial Executive Team with the Promotion of Two Leaders

Huntington Beach, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry, has announced the promotion of Audrey Hamilton to Vice President of Accounting and Lana Freger to Vice President of Finance. Hamilton and Freger bring extensive expertise to their expanded roles, reinforcing Liberty’s commitment to operational efficiency and excellence.

As Vice President of Accounting, Audrey Hamilton oversees the accounting for Liberty’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) as well all other accounting areas. She plays a pivotal role in streamlining company processes, managing comprehensive audits, and ensuring GAAP compliance – enhancing both financial statement accuracy and operational efficiency. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Hamilton has a deep background in corporate accounting, tax financial reporting, and technical accounting. Her leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving Liberty’s financial integrity and reporting standards.

With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing, Lana Freger brings a wealth of expertise in financial planning, reporting, and analysis. As Vice President of Finance, she is responsible for overseeing financial forecasting, budget management, and long-term strategic financial initiatives to ensure fiscal responsibility and sustainable growth. Freger holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge. Her leadership has been key in strengthening Liberty’s financial strategy and positioning the company for a sustainable future.

“These promotions recognize Audrey and Lana’s outstanding contributions and leadership within our organization,” said Scott Shanaberger, Chief Accounting Officer. “Their expertise and dedication to financial excellence will continue to drive Liberty’s mission of providing high-quality housing and services to military families across the country, while also ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of our ESOP.”

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.