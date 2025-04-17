Absolute Climate Announces Advisory Board and Key Hire to Advance Independent Standard for Carbon Removal

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absolute Climate, the company driving the first industry-wide carbon removal standard, today announced the formation of an advisory board along with a key addition to its growing team. These additions bring deep expertise across regulatory policy, carbon market strategy, and climate innovation, which will guide Absolute Climate as it establishes a trusted, industry-wide standard for carbon removal.

The newly established advisory board brings together some of the most influential leaders in the climate space. This team will help guide Absolute Climate in setting the benchmark for transparency, consistency, and trust in carbon removal:

Giana Amador , Executive Director at the Carbon Removal Alliance (CRA), a leading organization advocating for scalable carbon removal technologies. As co-founder of Carbon180, she helped secure funding for Direct Air Capture (DAC) hubs and established the first carbon removal research program in the Energy Act of 2020. Giana has testified before Congress and advised presidential campaigns, advancing the recognition of carbon removal in climate policy.

, Executive Director at the Carbon Removal Alliance (CRA), a leading organization advocating for scalable carbon removal technologies. As co-founder of Carbon180, she helped secure funding for Direct Air Capture (DAC) hubs and established the first carbon removal research program in the Energy Act of 2020. Giana has testified before Congress and advised presidential campaigns, advancing the recognition of carbon removal in climate policy. Erin Burns , Executive Director at Carbon180, a pioneer in advancing policies and technologies for large-scale carbon removal. She leads efforts to scale equitable and accountable carbon removal solutions. With a background in energy, labor, and coal worker transition issues, Erin brings deep experience in policy and advocacy.

In addition to forming its advisory board, Absolute Climate has brought on Adam Ward as Certification Lead. Adam is a leading expert in carbon removal, with specialized experience in DAC and Biogenic Carbon Capture and Storage (BiCRS). He previously served as a CDR scientist at Isometric, developing carbon removal credit protocols. In his new role, he will spearhead the expansion of the Absolute Carbon Standard (ACS) into additional carbon removal pathways and lead certification efforts that support broader adoption and help scale carbon removal solutions with rigor and credibility.

“Bringing on this advisory board and expanding our team marks an important step in our work to build a more transparent and accountable carbon removal market,” said Peter Minor, CEO and co-founder of Absolute Climate. “We’re not just setting a standard—we’re shaping how the industry defines quality and trust. The collective expertise of these leaders will guide us as we scale the Absolute Carbon Standard and support the growth of a market grounded in science, confidence, and meaningful climate impact.”

These additions come on the heels of a partnership announcement with Vesta, where the two companies will collaborate to develop a first-of-its-kind methodology for Vesta’s marine carbon capture projects. This marks an expansion of the Absolute Carbon Standard into marine-based carbon removal pathways, supporting Absolute Climate’s mission to promote transparency and trust across the industry.

About Absolute Climate

Absolute Climate is accelerating market adoption of carbon removal through the first universal standard that assesses and verifies carbon credits independent of registries. The Absolute Carbon Standard enables registries to independently apply consistent, science-based evaluations across all carbon removal pathways and issue credits that reflect true carbon impact. By separating the roles of standard-setting and credit issuance, Absolute Climate eliminates conflicts of interest to ensure that credit quality aligns with genuine climate outcomes rather than market pressures. Founded by experts in measurement, verification, and reporting—Peter Minor and Greg Becker—Absolute Climate is helping scale carbon markets to achieve gigatonne-level impact.

Contact

absoluteclimate@launchsquad.com