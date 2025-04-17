CSSi LifeSciences Announces Rebrand to QNova LifeSciences

COLUMBIA, Md., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSSi LifeSciences, a global regulatory consulting firm specializing in guiding drug and medical device companies through FDA approvals, is excited to announce its official rebrand to QNova LifeSciences. While the name has changed, the company’s commitment to reducing time, risk, and costs for clients remains stronger than ever.

“Our new name reflects the quality and innovation we bring to every partnership while staying true to our roots of guiding companies through complex and dynamic regulatory pathways,” said Jim Sergi, president and founder of QNova LifeSciences. “As QNova LifeSciences, we are proud to continue delivering expert regulatory and commercialization support to help life sciences innovators succeed.”

Why the change?

The rebrand to QNova LifeSciences better encapsulates the company’s mission and expanding services. The name “QNova” represents:

— Quality – The foundation of all regulatory and commercialization services.

— Nova – A guiding light symbolizing innovation and new beginnings.

This transition reflects the firm’s broader focus, now encompassing three key pillars:

QNova LifeSciences – Core regulatory and commercialization consulting. QNova Accelerator – A program providing expert guidance, risk-based assessments, and strategic support beyond regulatory approvals. QNova Capital – A venture arm offering direct investment and access to a vast network of bioscience investors to help companies secure critical funding.



What’s changing?

— Only the name—the team, ownership, services, and commitment to excellence remain the same.

— Clients will continue receiving the same high-quality support from regulatory experts with deep FDA experience.

— The rebrand reinforces the company’s evolving expertise and expanded capabilities in entrepreneur support and commercialization strategy.

New growth opportunities

The QNova Accelerator is being established on the pillars of infrastructure, resources, and capital to create the highest probability of success. The QNova Accelerator will provide access to a global network of investors and strategic partners, by a proven Team that knows how to lead, grow, and exit. The goal is to help companies succeed by accelerating products to a strategic exit or commercialization. As a member of the QNova Accelerator, you will have access to the leadership of QNova LifeSciences, integrating guidance on product development, regulatory affairs, and commercialization strategies.

About QNova LifeSciences

QNova LifeSciences is a global regulatory consulting firm specializing in regulatory and commercialization services for drugs and medical devices. Known for its extensive FDA experience, the company guides clients through complex regulatory landscapes with a commitment to reducing time and costs-to-market while enhancing commercial success. For more information visit: https://qnovals.com/

Media contact

Jim Sergi

President

QNova LifeSciences (Previously CSSi LifeSciences)

800-229-5764

jsergi@qnovals.com

https://qnovals.com/