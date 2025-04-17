Indiana Fever and WTHR announce extension of their multi-year broadcast agreement to deliver record number of games to fans

TYSONS, Va. and INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indiana Fever and WTHR, the TEGNA owned NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, today announced a multi-year extension of their landmark distribution agreement to deliver more exciting basketball action to central Indiana fans than ever before.

WTHR and WALV, TEGNA’s MeTV affiliate, will air 18 games locally, giving fans across central Indiana unprecedented access to watch the Fever in action as they fight for a return to the WNBA playoffs. Last season, WTHR’s coverage elevated Indiana Fever viewership to new heights as the team’s local broadcast home, broadening the fan base beyond hardcore sports enthusiasts. Fever games on WTHR were watched in nearly two-thirds more homes than nationally televised matchups, boasting a 63% household ratings increase over national network games.

“With our team’s powerful roster of veteran talent and young stars, we’re positioned to have an unforgettable season, and we look forward to having more fans follow our journey,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. “WTHR and TEGNA continue to be incredible partners, and together, we’re going to deliver more exciting, fast-paced Fever basketball to households in the Indianapolis region than ever before.”

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our outstanding partnership with the Indiana Fever and the WNBA,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president media operations, TEGNA. “As we expand our partnerships across sports leagues to offer fans unparalleled access to their favorite teams, we’re excited to collaborate with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to boost enthusiasm and viewership for the Indiana Fever.”

“As Indiana’s News Leader, WTHR is excited to work with the Indiana Fever to bring the hottest ticket in town to millions of fans across the region,” said Michael Brouder, president and general manager, WTHR. “We’re proud of our partnership, and the strength we have as a local broadcaster to amplify passion for our hometown team.”

The following games will be shown for free over the air on WTHR or WALV:

May 20 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, WALV

May 22 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, WTHR

May 28 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET, WTHR

June 3 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. ET, WALV

June 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, WALV

June 17 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET, WALV

June 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET, WTHR

June 24 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET, WTHR

July 3 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET, WTHR

July 5 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ET, WTHR

July 9 vs. Golden State , Noon ET, WTHR

July 16 at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET, WTHR

July 24 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. ET, WTHR

August 5 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET, WTHR

August 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET, WTHR

August 24 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, WTHR

September 2 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET, WTHR

September 7 at Washington, 3 p.m. ET, WTHR

The Fever recently announced it will have 41 of 44 of its games appear on national television. With all but three games airing nationally, the total marks a franchise high for most national TV games in Fever history as well as the most for a single team in WNBA history.

Single-game and group tickets for the 2025 Fever season are now available, with more information at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets. Download the official Indiana Fever App for iOS and Android to stay connected to the team and find out where to watch games.

The partnership between the Fever and TEGNA was brokered and negotiated by Dan Granik and David Sternberg of Range Sports, a Division of Range Media Partners, long-time consultants to Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is the corporate identity exemplified by the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Indiana Mad Ants, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees promises to deliver quality entertainment and unparalleled service.

About WTHR

WTHR is a multimedia news organization and the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, Indiana, serving the Central Indiana region. The station is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA). Learn more at WTHR.com.

For Pacers Sports & Entertainment media inquiries, contact:

Erin Wittern

VP Earned Media & Corporate Communications

O: 317-917-2866 C: 765-618-5339

For TEGNA media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6440

mmcmahon@tegna.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb13adb9-f9e8-44db-8ae8-c6f12597db8d