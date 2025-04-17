aosu Launches HomeCortex System for Enhanced Security





DOVER, Del., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aosu , the innovative smart home security brand, has launched its new HomeCortex System to centralize home security.

Designed to enhance a home’s security setup, the aosu HomeCortex System seamlessly unifies cameras, providing connected protection. It features cloud integration and extensive local storage (32GB), real-time monitoring, intelligent event tracking, and effortless control all in one powerful system. The HomeCortex also launches with aosu’s new TrueSight AI-powered functionality (currently in beta) to deliver clear, actionable insights by analyzing footage, identifying key details, and generating comprehensive daily security reports. TrueSight is now available to aosu customers for the first time with HomeCortex.

“For years, aosu has been working to develop easy-to-use, affordable, high-tech home security devices from video doorbells to outdoor cameras,” said Brint Florkowski, Brand Manager at aosu. “Now, we’re proud to bring users a singular, smarter solution to connect them all with the HomeCortex. Select new aosu products—such as our 4K SolarCam P1 Max —will be compatible, offering a fully-integrated aosu experience for greater peace of mind.”

The HomeCortex System elevates the traditional home base with:

Cloud storage plus built-in 32GB centralized storage and upgradable up to 16TB

and upgradable up to 16TB Connection with up to eight 4K SolarCam P1 Max cameras

TrueSight AI Features ( beta ) – AI-powered functionality that delivers clear, actionable insights by analyzing footage , identifying key details, and generating daily security reports . Smart search allows users to retrieve saved videos using simple sentence-based queries, while precise notifications distinguish between human and non-human motion to quickly assess potential threats

camera-to-camera tracking to reduce unnecessary notifications and false alerts Built-in Wi-Fi extension for strong, stable connectivity



Available in 2-camera ($499.99), 4-camera, ($799.99) 6-camera ($999.99), or 8-camera ($1299.99) bundle options, the HomeCortex System is now available for purchase at www.aosulife.com and available soon on Amazon.com.

About aosu

Since 2021, aosu has been trusted to make homes smarter and families safer through innovative security solutions. Our AI-powered smart home systems combine cutting-edge technology with simple, user-friendly design to make it easier to protect what matters most. We strive to stay at the forefront of home security with a strong customer-centric approach and commitment to R&D. With a global presence, aosu is bringing peace of mind to families worldwide. Learn more at www.aosulife.com.

