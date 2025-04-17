COMSOL Announces Program for COMSOL Day: Simulation Apps & Digital Twins

BURLINGTON, MA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, a global leader in modeling and simulation software, announced the program for its COMSOL Day: Simulation Apps & Digital Twins event happening on Thursday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. This online event will feature keynote speakers from AltaSim Technologies, Boston Scientific, Donaldson, Littelfuse, and PhysAI. It will also include COMSOL-led technical sessions on how companies can build and use apps and digital twins to foster a more collaborative and innovative approach to problem-solving.

"Apps help extend simulation and data throughout an entire company, whether it's in the field, a lab, or factory," said David Kan, VP of sales strategy at COMSOL, Inc. "I'm looking forward to hearing the speakers discuss the innovative ways that they, along with their engineering teams, are using the Application Builder in the COMSOL Multiphysics® software to extend the use of simulation across their organizations."

The first keynote talk, "Empowering Innovation: The Role of Democratized Numerical Simulations in Engineering", will be held by Kyle Koppenhoefer of AltaSim Technologies. During the talk, Koppenhoefer will discuss the advantages of simulation and how one way to democratize simulation is through apps developed by simulation experts. He will also discuss how AltaSim has successfully developed and deployed simulation apps for numerous companies.

In the second keynote, "Using the Application Builder in COMSOL Multiphysics® to Coordinate Complex Simulation Behavior", Paul Belk of Boston Scientific will discuss how the Application Builder in COMSOL Multiphysics can be used to create a custom user interface (UI) with Java code. During the talk, Belk will demonstrate a UI that is based on simple tables for specifying pulses and other characteristics of a time-dependent battery simulation.

Next, Daryl Quam of Donaldson will present his keynote talk, "Breaking Barriers: Transforming Simulation Access with the COMSOL API, Application Builder, and Model Manager", which will focus on how Donaldson bridged the gap between expert-driven modeling and enterprise-wide accessibility through simulation apps. Quam will discuss how his team built intuitive, application-driven workflows that enabled engineers, scientists, and even nonspecialists to run complex models without compromising accuracy or control.

Later in the day, Daniel Smith of PhysAI will give his keynote talk, "Real-Time Inverse Modeling of Electromagnetic Systems Using Surrogate Models and Deep Neural Networks". Smith will discuss the use of COMSOL Multiphysics for modeling high-frequency electromagnetic systems and simulating intricate phenomena in the GHz range. He will further discuss how combining these strengths with surrogate models and neural networks can push the boundaries of real-time inverse problem-solving.

In the final keynote talk of the day, "The Development of Fuse Simulation Applications and Machine Learning Acceleration", Ying Sun of Littelfuse will discuss the ready-to-use fuse simulation apps she and her team developed, which enable the app user to focus on the input parameters and computational results that matter to them. She will also discuss how surrogate models were used to accelerate model evaluation, providing app users with a more interactive and responsive experience.

In addition, COMSOL-led sessions will cover:

Functionality in COMSOL Multiphysics for creating surrogate models

How to build apps and digital twins

Compiling simulation apps into standalone executable files with COMSOL Compiler™

A Q&A session will follow each keynote talk and technical presentation. There will also be an open-discussion session where attendees are welcome to ask a panel of COMSOL staff any questions they may have.

To learn more about COMSOL Day: Simulation Apps & Digital Twins, visit: https://www.comsol.com/events/comsol-days/comsol-day-simulation-apps-digital-twins-127242

Registration is free of charge.

About COMSOL

COMSOL is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

COMSOL Multiphysics, COMSOL Compiler, and COMSOL Server are either registered trademarks or trademarks of COMSOL AB.

